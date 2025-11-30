The NFL playoff picture is really taking shape, and not necessarily in expected ways, with the Chicago Bears on Sunday taking over as the NFC's top seed. Now the Washington Commanders are looking to become the next spoiler, playing host to the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos in Week 13's edition of "Sunday Night Football."

Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels isn't taking the field as he continues to recover from a dislocated elbow, but the Commanders are coming off an extended rest thanks to a Week 12 bye. Before that, Washington took the Miami Dolphins to overtime in an international matchup. The Broncos, meanwhile, are eyeing their ninth straight win, but their last three came by a combined nine points, with Sean Payton's squad heavily dependent on the defense.

Can Marcus Mariota lead a magical prime-time upset? Or is Bo Nix set to make it nine straight for the Broncos near the top of the AFC? Either way, this is a must-see matchup. Stay tuned here for live updates and analysis.

