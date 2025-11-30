Skip to Main Content
Commanders vs. Broncos: Live updates, score, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'

Denver seeks its ninth straight win when it takes on Washington on 'Sunday Night Football'

By
1 min read

The NFL playoff picture is really taking shape, and not necessarily in expected ways, with the Chicago Bears on Sunday taking over as the NFC's top seed. Now the Washington Commanders are looking to become the next spoiler, playing host to the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos in Week 13's edition of "Sunday Night Football."

Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels isn't taking the field as he continues to recover from a dislocated elbow, but the Commanders are coming off an extended rest thanks to a Week 12 bye. Before that, Washington took the Miami Dolphins to overtime in an international matchup. The Broncos, meanwhile, are eyeing their ninth straight win, but their last three came by a combined nine points, with Sean Payton's squad heavily dependent on the defense.

Can Marcus Mariota lead a magical prime-time upset? Or is Bo Nix set to make it nine straight for the Broncos near the top of the AFC? Either way, this is a must-see matchup. Stay tuned here for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Commanders vs. Broncos live

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 30 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland)
  • TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo, try for free
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Broncos -5.5, O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Bet Broncos vs. Commanders and other NFL Week 13 games at DraftKings, where new users who win a $5 wager get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.

SCORE: Broncos cruise down the field for early lead

Denver goes 59 yards over the course of 4:32 to go up 3-0 on a Wil Lutz field goal. Another erratic passing stretch for Bo Nix, who hits just 3 of his first 7 passes, but the run game is already taking advantage of Washington's struggling "D," with RJ Harvey averaging more than 5 yards per carry on the opening drive. Let's see how Marcus Mariota responds for the Commanders.

 
Broncos inactives: LB Alex Singleton, CB Patrick Surtain II good to go

The most notable omission on Denver's inactives list is probably Singleton, the club's leading tackler, who is making his return just over three weeks after undergoing surgery for testicular cancer. Also active for the Broncos defense: top cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who sat out the team's Week 12 win over the Chiefs due to injury.

 
Commanders inactives: Jayden Daniels officially OUT

As expected, Marcus Mariota gets the nod as Washington's fill-in quarterback for the third straight week:

 
Prop bet picks: Broncos' Courtland Sutton could be major factor

The SportsLine Projection Model envisions a big night for Denver's top wideout:

The Broncos have been involved in plenty of close battles this season, as only two of their 11 contests have been decided by more than eight points. Their five games away from Empower Field at Mile High, including one against the New York Jets in London, were decided by a total of 13 points. ... [Still,] SportsLine prop expert PropBetGuy believes Courtland Sutton will be productive in Denver's aerial attack since Washington has been torched by receivers out wide this year.

Expert bet: Over 47.5 receiving yards for Courtland Sutton (-114)

Cody Benjamin
November 30, 2025, 11:25 PM
Nov. 30, 2025, 6:25 pm EST
 
Expert projection model: Why Broncos are a safe bet to win (and cover)

From CBS Sports' betting preview, featuring SportsLine simulation data:

Denver has covered in three of its last four and is 5-3 ATS during its eight-game win streak. That contrasts with Washington, which has not only lost six in a row straight up, but ... [also] versus the spread. The Broncos possess an elite defense, leading the NFL in sacks [and] allowing the fewest passing touchdowns, [while also] holding opponents to a league-low in yards per rush. The defense [should get] another boost with cornerback Patrick Surtain II (pectoral) cleared to play. At the other end of the spectrum is Washington's defense, which has bottom-five rankings in points allowed, yards allowed and turnovers forced. Washington has allowed an average of 34 points over its last five games, while the Broncos haven't given up 34 points in any game this season.

Cody Benjamin
November 30, 2025, 11:15 PM
Nov. 30, 2025, 6:15 pm EST
 
Major injury news: WR Terry McLaurin set to return for Commanders

Washington may be without Jayden Daniels, but the quarterback's top target figures to be a full go for the first time since Week 8, with coach Dan Quinn telling reporters ahead of Sunday night's game McLaurin (quad) is on track to suit up.

Cody Benjamin
November 30, 2025, 11:00 PM
Nov. 30, 2025, 6:00 pm EST
