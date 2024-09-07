The Washington Commanders usher in a new era on Sunday when they hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 1 matchup. The Commanders are coming off a 4-13 season in 2023, and will be playing for a new head coach in Dan Quinn. 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is taking over as the team's starting quarterback. The Bucs are looking to build off their 9-8 overall record and NFC South championship in 2023. Washington leads the all-time series 13-12.

Buccaneers vs. Commanders spread: Buccaneers -3

Buccaneers vs. Commanders over/under: 43.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Commanders money line: Buccaneers -174, Commanders +146

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Buccaneers are a veteran team that is coming off a surprise run to the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Quarterback Baker Mayfield revived his career in 2023 -- his first season in Tampa Bay. The veteran signal caller threw for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Tampa Bay also has a pair of veteran wide receivers that could give Washington's defense fits. Mike Evans has gone over 1,000 yards in each of his 10 NFL seasons, and remains a dominant red zone threat. Chris Godwin has gone over 1,000 yards in four of the last five season, and like Evans, is a physically imposing presence in the red zone. See which team to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

The Commanders have the advantage of the unknown in this matchup. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is known for running high-powered offenses, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football history. Tampa Bay will have to adjust to Kingsbury's play-calling on the fly.

Despite being in rebuilding mode, Washington still has one of the premier defensive lines in the NFL. Veterans Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen form arguably the best defensive tackle duo in the NFL, and defensive end Clelin Ferrell is a former first round pick. Offseason addition Bobby Wagner solidified the middle linebacker position for Dan Quinn's defense. See which team to pick here.

