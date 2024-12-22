Commanders vs. Eagles live updates: Inactives, game pick, spread, odds, where to watch NFC East showdown

The Eagles look to wrap up the NFC East crown

LANDOVER, Md. -- The NFC East is officially coming to a head as the Philadelphia Eagles can wrap up the division title with a victory over the Washington Commanders. The Eagles can seal the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs with a victory over the Commanders, who are hanging on to the final playoff spot in the conference.

Even if the Eagles don't wrap up the NFC East on Sunday, they boast a three-game lead in the division heading into Week 16. The Eagles are still in a race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and need to win out to have a legitimate shot of getting home-field advantage. The Commanders, meanwhile, lead the Seahawks by one game for the final playoff spot, meaning a win over the Eagles would be massive for their playoff chances. 

A Commanders victory would also mean the Cowboys are eliminated from the playoff race. If the Eagles win, the Cowboys would still be alive heading into their matchup with the Buccaneers later Sunday night. 

Saquon Barkley is also in pursuit of Eric Dickerson's single-seaosn rushing mark. Barkley needs 418 rushing yards to pass Dickerson, and is facing three of the eight worst rush defenses in the NFL over the last three games. The Commanders allow 132.1 rush yards per game (25th in NFL), the Cowboys allow 136.1 (29th), and the Giants allow 143.7 (31st). Those are the Eagles' final three opponents. 

We'll keep track of the NFC East, Barkley's record chase, and more from this matchup at NorthWest Stadium. Be sure to stay tuned into the live blog below! 

Commanders vs. Eagles where to watch 

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 12 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: NorthWest Stadium (Landover, Md.)
  • TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App   
  • Odds: Eagles -4, OU 46.5
View from the stadium today

Here's Jalen Hurts warming up. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 5:23 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 12:23 pm EST
 
The Eagles inactives

QB Tanner McKee

WR Britain Covey

C Nick Gates

CB Eli Ricks

T Darian Kinnard

G Trevor Keegan 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 4:41 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 11:41 am EST
 
The Commanders inactives 

WR K.J. Osborn

QB Jeff Driskel 

CB Michael Davis

LB Dominique Hampston

G Chris Paul

DT Phidarian Mathis

TE Zach Ertz is active. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 4:39 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 11:39 am EST
 
Good morning everyone from NorthWest Stadium. The Eagles and Commanders will be underway in just under an hour and a half, but let's get to the inactives first. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 4:38 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 11:38 am EST

