Northwest Stadium, the home of the Washington Commanders, continues to be Dallas Cowboys All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey's personal house of horrors.

He missed his first two career field goals in Dallas' 38-10 Week 18 victory at the Commanders last season, one of which was blocked, and that trend continued Sunday afternoon. Aubrey had his first field goal of the day blocked.

His second attempt doinked off the right upright as Washington's front line overran the Cowboys' field goal block unit.

Aubrey is now 1-for-5 kicking field goals at the Commanders and 58-for-61 combined at the rest of the NFL's stadiums. He is still off to another Pro Bowl-caliber season overall in 2024. Aubrey became the first kicker in NFL history to make at least 10 field goals of 50 or more yards in consecutive seasons, and he drilled the longest field goal in Cowboys history back in Week 3, a 65-yarder. Aubrey has made 23 of his 28 field goal attempts this season, and his 23 makes are the fourth-most in the NFL. His 10 made field goals from at least 50 yards are the second-most in the NFL behind Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn's 11, and no one has hit more field goals of 50 or more yards since Aubrey entered the NFL in 2023.