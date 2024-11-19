ARLINGTON, Texas -- All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey continues to be one of the lone bright spots in what has been a dark 3-6 start for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.

The 2023 first-team All-Pro kicker made NFL history following his 53-yard field goal on "Monday Night Football" against the Houston Texans in Week 11. Aubrey is now the only player ever to make at least 10 field goals from 50-plus yards in consecutive seasons.

That's another milestone in just his second season, as Aubrey set the Cowboys record for the longest field goal in team history with a 65-yard make against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. The second-year kicker is in the process of putting together another Pro Bowl-caliber year in 2024 after he led the NFL with 36 made field goals in 2023. Aubrey has drilled 23 of his 25 field goal attempts this season, and his 23 makes are the fourth-most in the NFL. His 10 made field goals from at least 50 yards are the second-most in the NFL behind Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn's 11, and no one has made more field goals of 50 or more yards since Aubrey (20 made field goals from 50-plus yards since 2023) entered the league.