Despite all the doom, gloom and injuries the Dallas Cowboys have suffered in 2024, All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb remains one of their few reliable components.

In fact, Lamb made history early in Week 15 at the Carolina Panthers. He joined another Cowboys No. 88, Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, as the only players in Dallas history with at least 1,000 yards receiving in four consecutive seasons after eclipsing the mark early against Carolina on Sunday. Lamb entered Sunday with 973 yards receiving, and he is already out to 70 yards receiving and a touchdown, a 14-yarder, on four catches in the first half. After coming up just short of 1,000 yards receiving as a rookie with 935 in 2020, Lamb has recorded 1,000 in the last four years, including 2024.

He is now just one such season away from tying Irvin for the longest such streak in team history since Irvin amassed five 1,000-yard receiving seasons in a row in Dallas' dynasty years in the 1990s. Lamb also stands alone in Cowboys history as the first in team history with 1,000 yards receiving in four of his first five seasons.

Not even a nagging shoulder injury has been able to slow down the 25-year-old Lamb in 2024, so it's safe to say the Cowboys can expect plenty more years of prime production from their latest and greatest No. 88.