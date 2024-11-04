FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys brought running back Ezekiel Elliott back to the team in 2024 because they valued the type of leadership and locker room presence he has brought to the squad in years past.

With the nine-year, veteran running back not providing that leadership, he was told to stay home and not travel with Dallas to its 27-21 Week 9 road loss at the Atlanta Falcons. Elliott reportedly showed up late to multiple meetings and missed as many as three this season, including one on Friday, which was "the final straw." Despite the lack of professionalism, he remains a part of the team at the moment.

"Zeke will be available," head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday. "He went through everything today. But we did not have a sit down today. ... I think the biggest thing with Zeke is it was a team discipline situation. Had a chance to sit down and talk about it on Friday. Then Saturday, it was a mutual decision for him to stay back. And I respect that."

Elliott's disgruntled behavior likely stems from his lack of involvement in what is shaping up to be the worst season of his NFL career. He's run for only 149 yards while averaging a career-low 3.1 yards per carry. It's tough to see the end of a franchise legend's career in real time, but that's exactly what's happening with Elliott in Dallas. He ranks third in team history in rushing yards (8,411) and third in Cowboys history in rushing touchdowns (70). Elliott needs just three more rushing touchdowns to pass Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett for the second-most in Dallas history.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who entered the NFL in the same 2016 NFL Draft class as Elliott, has consistently referred to Elliott as a brother and a best friend. He has even mentioned that Elliott, who was the fourth overall pick in their draft, would pick up checks for Prescott, a fourth-round pick, when they would go out to eat or drink with friends. What's happening with Elliott now puts the quarterback in a tough spot as he tries to lead the rest of his teammates.

"Definitely a difficult situation for me, personally,'' Prescott said postgame. "Being as close as I am with him...wanted to help. Obviously, this is a mutual decision for him not to take this trip. I should say just getting himself together. And I'd like to see us rally around him, be the teammates and the brothers that we are. Good will come from it.''

The Cowboys had a season-best 137 yards rushing with Elliott halfway across the country back in Texas. Dallas ripped off its three longest runs of 2024 on Sunday: a 15-yard sprint by Rico Dowdle, an 18-yard carry by wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and a 22-yard scramble by Prescott. Dowdle spearheaded the ground game with 75 rushing yards on 12 carries. He caught another five passes for 32 yards and a hot potato-like touchdown while laying on his back in the end zone. McCarthy praised his efforts Monday as he, not Elliott, is now the Cowboys' go-to back.

"I think clearly giving Rico touches, we'd like to give him some more touches, not only his ability as a runner, but he's very effective in the passing game, too," McCarthy said. "The only thing that we didn't do was get more trips to the plate in the run game. I thought Rico played very, very well."