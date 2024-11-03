The Falcons recover the onside kick, and they will win this game 27-21 since Dallas has just one timeout remaining. Atlanta can just run a few kneeldowns and walk away victorious to improve to 6-3. The Cowboys lose their third in a row to fall to 3-5.
Cowboys vs. Falcons score, takeaways: Dak Prescott leaves game with injury as Atlanta outplays Dallas
The Cowboys entered Sunday without plenty of defensive stars like Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, and then they lost QB Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys looked to be a changed unit through the first two drives of the game. They were sound, rallying to the ball and making tackles, which forced an Atlanta Falcons punt. On offense, Dallas went away from early downs in favor of quick, short passes to tight end Jake Ferguson and running back Rico Dowdle that went for consecutive first downs. They took an early 3-0 lead.
However, the strong start didn't last as they reverted to their bad habits. The Falcons marched right up and down the field on the Cowboys with regularity en route to a 27-21 victory, their fifth victory in six games. Dallas lost its third game in a row.
The Cowboys went 3-for-13 on third down and 1-for-5 on fourth down. Dallas had a jet sweep to All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb go backward 3 yards, they failed on a fake punt throw, were flagged for 12 men on the field and dropped a pass beyond the sticks on fourth down late in the fourth quarter. Missed tackles and miscommunication on defense also hampered the Cowboys efforts to escape Atlanta with a victory. That's on top of losing quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter with hamstring and hand injuries. He finished with 133 passing yards and a touchdown -- a 3-yard scoring strike to running back Rico Dowdle -- on 18 of 24 passing on Sunday. Backup Cooper Rush threw a 4-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jalen Tolbert in addition to passing for 115 yards while completing 13 of his 25 passes off the bench.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins lit up his former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer's Cowboys defense with 222 yards passing and three passing touchdowns by completing 19 of his 24 throws. Midway through the second quarter, Cousins immediately noticed miscommunication between Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs and his fellow Dallas defensive backs on fourth-and-3 in the second quarter, which led to him connecting with Atlanta receiver Darnell Mooney for a 36-yard, walk-in touchdown on a wheel route. Diggs talked at length earlier in the week about how he and fellow Cowboys defenders were still "getting used" to Zimmer's scheme. That was evident on that play. Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson also went off Sunday for 145 yards from scrimmage with 86 yards rushing on 19 carries while catching all seven of his targets for 59 yards.
Why the Falcons won
Atlanta was the more well-coached team, and was able to capitalize on Dallas' mistakes, like when Diggs' miscommunication occurred, which turned into a Falcons touchdown. They committed half as many penalties, four, as the Cowboys did, eight. Atlanta also converted on both of their fourth-down attempts while Dallas went just 1-for-5. The Falcons have a bright future this season while it's clear their opponent does not.
Why the Cowboys lost
Missed tackles, too many penalties, inefficiency in key moments on third and fourth and and injuries just made victory elusive on Sunday. Rookie first-round pick left tackle Tyler Guyton accounted for three penalties alone. Coach Mike McCarthy slamming his tablet on the ground after watching Dallas' failed fourth-and-1 jet sweep to Lamb to says it all.
Turning point and play of the game
Mooney's 36-yard touchdown catch on fourth down and three with 8:28 left in the second quarter. This play encapsulated everything that's right with Atlanta and everything that's wrong with Dallas. The Falcons lined up with a bunch set of receivers out to the right, which confused Diggs and other Dallas defensive backs, and Atlanta ended up with perhaps Kirk Cousins' easiest touchdown pass of the 2024 season. The Cowboys actually called a timeout before this play to get everyone on the same page, and they still failed to do that on this critical play. Once Atlanta went up double digits, this game was over.
What's next
The surging Falcons (6-3) hit the road to face an injury-plagued New Orleans Saints squad for their second and final matchup between the two NFC South rivals in 2024. Atlanta won the first matchup 26-24 in Week 4 on a 58-yard field goal with two seconds remaining. The fading Cowboys return home to face the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles for the first time this season.
Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush connects with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert in the back of the end zone for a four-yard touchdown. Dallas opted to go for two, and they got it on a wide open thrown to CeeDee Lamb, who was in motion on the play. Dallas trails 27-21 with 1:27 left to play. They have one timeout remaining and will need to recover an onside kick.
Dallas gets the football back with 5:09 left to play still down 14, 27-13.
Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin can't hang to Cooper Rush's fourth down pass for another turnover on downs. Falcons take over on their own 31 up 27-13 with 5:13 left to play.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb lands awkwardly on his right shoulder on a diving end zone target that falls incomplete. He is now being looked at by director of rehab Britt Brown.
Rookie first-round pick left tackle Tyler Guyton gets called for his third penalty, not a great day for the Cowboys left tackle.
Falcons Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is out with an Achilles injury. Big loss for Atlanta's defensive front.
Atlanta goes three-and-out, which provides Cooper Rush one last chance to really make them sweat out the final half of the fourth quarter. Dallas trails 27-13 with 7:52 left to play. They will start their next drive on their own 44 after a 16-yard punt return by KaVontae Turpin.
Dallas picks up one first down with backup quarterback Cooper Rush in the game, but they end up punting one series later. The Falcons are ahead by 14, 27-13, with 9:22 left and start their next drive on their own 15 following the punt.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is ruled out for the rest of the game with a hamstring injury with Dallas down 27-13 with 11:08 left to play.
Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier drags the pile into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown, and Atlanta is now back up multiple scores. They lead 27-13 with 11:08 left to play. A bobbled snap on the extra point leads to the Falcons lead remaining at 14.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's finger getting looked at on the sideline.
Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas is helped off the field and heading to the locker room after the kickoff.
The Cowboys draw within a score after All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey drills a 58-yard field goal. Dallas trails the Atlanta Falcons 21-13 entering the fourth quarter. Worth nothing Dallas is only one for eight on third down today.
First-round rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton is back on the field after missing the opening drive with a neck strain, and he gets called for holding.
Cowboys eventually force a punt on a Falcons drive that started at their own one. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis comes up huge on a third down pass deflection. Dallas gets the football back at their own 39 down 21-10 with 4:11 left in the third quarter.
Fourth down has been a nightmare for Dallas. The Cowboys have seen a jet sweep going backward three yards, failed on a fake punt throw and been flagged for 12 men on the field.
Oof. The Cowboys get called for a 12 man on the field penalty on a fourth down and one. They were looking to go for it, but the penalty pushed them back to fourth down and six. Dallas punted the football away, and they got exactly what they were hoping for: downing the football at the one. Atlanta leads 21-10 with 7:42 left in the third quarter.
Atlanta capitalizes on the Cowboys turnover on downs with Kirk Cousins throwing his third touchdown of the day, this time on an 11-yard scoring strike to Ray-Ray McCloud in which safety Donovan Wilson was multiple steps behind the Falcons receiver. The Falcons lead 21-10 with 10:23 left in the third quarter.
Dallas attempted a fake punt pass, but punter Bryan Anger's throw to C.J. Goodwin falls incomplete after Goodwin falls down. Atlanta takes over on the Cowboys 38.
Rookie first-round pick Tyler Guyton is on the sidelines to start the second half, having been replaced at left tackle by 2023 fifth-round pick Asim Richards.
The Cowboys pick up their fifth penalty of the day on right tackle Terence Steele's false start. Miscommunication along the offensive line has been something that has been talking point for Dallas throughout this week.
The Falcons have ruled out wide receiver Drake London with a hip injury.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was getting looked at on the sideline by director of rehab Britt Brown after landing hard on his shoulder on his 10-yard catch for a first down. Apparently, it isn't a huge issue since he then returned to the field.
Dallas veteran defensive end Carl Lawson is keeping the Cowboys in the game with two sacks and a forced fumble on a strip-sack of Cousins so far today. The Cowboys have a chance to take a lead at the half with the football at their own 23 with 1:06 remaining and no timeouts.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott creates time with his legs on a scramble to throw a three-yard touchdown to running back Rico Dowdle, who juggled the football around like a hot potato before making the touchdown catch while laying on his back. Dallas cuts the Atlanta lead down to four, 14-10, with 4:01 left in the half.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles for Dallas' longest run of the year, a 22-yard sprint down the left sideline. Dallas now inside the red zone.
The Cowboys have a miscommunication in coverage on fourth down and three, which leads to Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney getting wide open for a 36-yard, walk-in touchdown. Atlanta leads 14-3 with 8:28 left in the first half. Tough to see that happen after Dallas took a timeout to get everything smoothed out before a critical four down.
Dallas gets stuffed on the fourth and one end around to CeeDee Lamb for a loss of three. Atlanta regains possession at their 47 up 7-3 with 11:18 left in the half.
Cowboys edge rusher Carl Lawson strip-sacked Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, and Dallas safety Donovan Wilson recovered the loose football for a takeaway. Dallas gets the football back at their own 33 and trailing 7-3 with 14:15 left in the first half.
