Cowboys vs. Falcons score, takeaways: Dak Prescott leaves game with injury as Atlanta outplays Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys looked to be a changed unit through the first two drives of the game. They were sound, rallying to the ball and making tackles, which forced an Atlanta Falcons punt. On offense, Dallas went away from early downs in favor of quick, short passes to tight end Jake Ferguson and running back Rico Dowdle that went for consecutive first downs. They took an early 3-0 lead.

However, the strong start didn't last as they reverted to their bad habits. The Falcons marched right up and down the field on the Cowboys with regularity en route to a 27-21 victory, their fifth victory in six games. Dallas lost its third game in a row.

The Cowboys went 3-for-13 on third down and 1-for-5 on fourth down. Dallas had a jet sweep to All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb go backward 3 yards, they failed on a fake punt throw, were flagged for 12 men on the field and dropped a pass beyond the sticks on fourth down late in the fourth quarter. Missed tackles and miscommunication on defense also hampered the Cowboys efforts to escape Atlanta with a victory. That's on top of losing quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter with hamstring and hand injuries. He finished with 133 passing yards and a touchdown -- a 3-yard scoring strike to running back Rico Dowdle -- on 18 of 24 passing on Sunday. Backup Cooper Rush threw a 4-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jalen Tolbert in addition to passing for 115 yards while completing 13 of his 25 passes off the bench.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins lit up his former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer's Cowboys defense with 222 yards passing and three passing touchdowns by completing 19 of his 24 throws. Midway through the second quarter, Cousins immediately noticed miscommunication between Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs and his fellow Dallas defensive backs on fourth-and-3 in the second quarter, which led to him connecting with Atlanta receiver Darnell Mooney for a 36-yard, walk-in touchdown on a wheel route. Diggs talked at length earlier in the week about how he and fellow Cowboys defenders were still "getting used" to Zimmer's scheme. That was evident on that play. Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson also went off Sunday for 145 yards from scrimmage with 86 yards rushing on 19 carries while catching all seven of his targets for 59 yards.

Why the Falcons won

Atlanta was the more well-coached team, and was able to capitalize on Dallas' mistakes, like when Diggs' miscommunication occurred, which turned into a Falcons touchdown. They committed half as many penalties, four, as the Cowboys did, eight. Atlanta also converted on both of their fourth-down attempts while Dallas went just 1-for-5. The Falcons have a bright future this season while it's clear their opponent does not.

Why the Cowboys lost

Missed tackles, too many penalties, inefficiency in key moments on third and fourth and and injuries just made victory elusive on Sunday. Rookie first-round pick left tackle Tyler Guyton accounted for three penalties alone. Coach Mike McCarthy slamming his tablet on the ground after watching Dallas' failed fourth-and-1 jet sweep to Lamb to says it all.

Turning point and play of the game

Mooney's 36-yard touchdown catch on fourth down and three with 8:28 left in the second quarter. This play encapsulated everything that's right with Atlanta and everything that's wrong with Dallas. The Falcons lined up with a bunch set of receivers out to the right, which confused Diggs and other Dallas defensive backs, and Atlanta ended up with perhaps Kirk Cousins' easiest touchdown pass of the 2024 season. The Cowboys actually called a timeout before this play to get everyone on the same page, and they still failed to do that on this critical play. Once Atlanta went up double digits, this game was over.

What's next

The surging Falcons (6-3) hit the road to face an injury-plagued New Orleans Saints squad for their second and final matchup between the two NFC South rivals in 2024. Atlanta won the first matchup 26-24 in Week 4 on a 58-yard field goal with two seconds remaining. The fading Cowboys return home to face the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles for the first time this season.