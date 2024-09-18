FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their first practice of Week 3 on Wednesday ahead of their showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, but it was a mixed bag as far as injuries go.

Baltimore will come to Texas with All-Pro quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry, All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith and All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton. However, Hamilton didn't practice on Wednesday with the Ravens as he is dealing with a back injury.

Two of Dallas' stars, one on offense and one on defense, missed practice on Wednesday as well: All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (foot). Both were seen walking around the locker room normally after practice, but there will be a better gauge of how each feels after the Cowboys' padded practice on Thursday. The duo should also be available to chat with the media after Thursday's practice as well, which will provide even more clarity to their respective situations.

Here are three other notable injury updates from Wednesday's practice:

CB DaRon Bland beginning rehab ramp up for return to play

The Dallas Cowboys certainly missed All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland's big-play ability on Sunday in their 44-19 home defeat against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Dallas surrendered touchdowns on each of the Saints' first six drives, an effort Diggs called "unacceptable."

His fellow outside corner in Bland, the 2023 NFL interceptions leader (nine) and the NFL's single-season pick-sixes record holder (five), is on the mend and on the road back to playing in 2024. He underwent a procedure to fix a stress fracture in his foot that he suffered in training camp at the tail end of the preseason.

On Wednesday, Bland was spotted at practice for the first time since the procedure, an encouraging sign for the Cowboys.

Bland definitely didn't practice, but he did work off to the side with Dallas' director of rehab Britt Brown, someone who has had his praises sung by many Cowboys players for his efforts in getting them get on the football field over the years.

Tight end Jake Ferguson returns to participate in practice

Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson missed Dallas' 44-19 loss against the Saints with a bone bruise/MCL sprain that he suffered in the second half of the Cowboys' 33-17 road win against the Cleveland Browns.

However, there is hope Ferguson can return in Week 3 against the Ravens, something that was tangible on Wednesday with him being a limited practice participant. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy revealed the team had no intent in having him attempt to play in Week 2 for precautionary reasons.

"He's going to start off in the pre-practice and then we'll evaluate from there," McCarthy said on Wednesday before practice. "Hopefully he can get through the whole practice and see how it goes. This is the first time giving it a chance."

Ferguson's return is critical. Even though fill-in Luke Schoonmaker, a 2023 second-round pick, caught all six of his targets for 43 yards receiving, it's not the same as what Ferguson brings to the table in totality, according to quarterback Dak Prescott.

"Everywhere," Prescott said postgame on Sunday when asked where Ferguson was missed. "I guess you can say that those young tight ends [Schoonmaker and undrafted rookie Brevyn Spann-Ford] did a good job. Simply, they did a good job. As I've said throughout the week, Jake's more than just a tight end on Sunday. He's an aggressor. He brings a physical nature to this group. He's got a mentality that other guys feed off of, that's very contagious, but those other guys did play well. They did their job and stepped up. The made some plays, but [the game] just got away from us."

McCarthy confirmed Ferguson's intangible contributions to the Cowboys on Monday.

"Jake's a big part of the heart and soul of that locker room," McCarthy said on Monday. "No question about it. I was told he had a good workout today. That's good news. But we'll see how he comes in tomorrow and so forth. I'm hopeful he can play."

DT Mazi Smith walks off with trainer during practice with back injury

The Cowboys' run defense needs all the help it can get on Sunday against Jackson and Henry after getting shredded by Saints Pro Bowl running back Alvin Karmara to the tune of 115 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, a 5.8 yards-per-carry average.

Unfortunately, one of their starting defensive tackles Mazi Smith, Dallas' 2023 first-round pick, gingerly walked off the practice field on Wednesday with what is now known as a back injury while being accompanied by head athletic trainer Jim Maurer.

The significance of Smith's injury will likely be know when McCarthy speaks at his Thursday press conference at 12:10 p.m. ET.