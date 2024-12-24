For years, the NBA owned Christmas Day. But the NFL began playing regularly on Christmas Day in 2020, and they're not letting up.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who is in the Pro Football Fame not only as a team executive but also as contributor to helping grow the league, said he feels like the NFL will ensure it's always playing on Christmas, no matter what day of the week the holiday falls on.

"Christmas Day is Christmas Day, and it doesn't wait around for what day it's on," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. "We want to be there on Christmas Day.

"I would think the future is whatever day it's on, we're going to be there on Christmas."

The NFL has two games scheduled for Christmas Day this season, both on Netflix: the Kansas City Chiefs at the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. and the Baltimore Ravens at the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. There's also the special treat of Beyonce performing the halftime show of the Ravens-Texans game, something Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is angling to attend despite being in the middle of a work day.