There was a bit of an altercation at the end of the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 20-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it has led to a couple of fines.

After a handful of laterals, as the Steelers tried to spark a "Music City Miracle" on the final play of the game, Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis fell atop the loose football to secure a Dallas win. However, he then went over to Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and said something, leading Pickens to tug on Lewis' face mask and pull him down to the ground.

The NFL had a problem with this interaction, as they fined Lewis $11,255 for taunting and Pickens $10,230 for his face mask grab, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Check out what happened, here:

As Lewis walked to the locker room after the game, he was heard by reporters saying, "Pittsburgh needs a receiver," and "George Pickens weak."

Pickens was held to three receptions on seven targets and 26 yards receiving vs. Dallas. His 26 yards receiving marked a season-low.