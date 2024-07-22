The Dallas Cowboys' first practice of training camp is Thursday, July 25, but it doesn't truly feel like training camp is underway in Oxnard, CA. until we hear from owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Jones' training camp opening press conference was originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, but the Cowboys announced that the media session with Jones along with Cowboys COO and EVP Stephen Jones and Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay will be pushed back to Saturday, July 27 because of scheduling conflicts. Part of those conflicts likely involve Jerry Jones himself because he appeared in Texarkana, TX. for a civil trial on Monday. He arrived in Texarkana for opening statements in a civil case filed against Alexandra Davis, the woman who alleged Jones is her father.

He is suing Davis and Davis' mother Cynthia for allegedly breaking an agreement between Jones and Cynthia Davis that was signed in 1998 to keep Alexandra's paternity a secret. Jones paid an alleged sum of over $3 million per the terms of the agreement. Jones' civil suit came to be after Alexandra Davis filed a defamation suit against in 2023. Davis' defamation case was thrown out this past March.

Jones has maintained that he is not the father of Alexandra Davis, but in a different, still ongoing case in Dallas County, a judge ruled that he must take a paternity test to determine if he is or is not her father. He could be called to testify in the case in Texarkana as could his wife Gene and their three children, which includes Stephen Jones.

Dallas players will report to Oxnard on Tuesday, and head coach Mike McCarthy will now be the first member of the organization to speak with the media on Thursday prior to the squad's first practice.