The Dallas Cowboys (3-3) will be without their leading rusher Rico Dowdle on "Sunday Night Football" against the San Francisco 49ers (3-4). The team's public relations staff announced that Dowdle showed up to Levi's Stadium sick and now he has officially been ruled out.

He entered Week 8 as the leading rusher for a struggling Dallas ground game in 2024 with a team-high 246 rushing yards on a team-high 59 carries. Dowdle's 4.6 yards per carry rank as the second-most on the Cowboys behind All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's 4.6 mark.

The Cowboys are averaging 77.2 rushing yards per game, the worst figure in the NFL, and that mark stands as Dallas' lowest through its first six games since 1989. That was the Cowboys' first season with Jerry Jones in charge as the team owner and general manager, and it the first season of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman's career. Dallas went 1-15 that year.

Cowboys rush offense this season

NFL rank entering Sunday Rush attempt/game 22.2 30th Rush yards/game 77.2 Last Rush yards/attempt 3.5 Last Yards before contact/rush 1.05 29th Yards after contact/rush 2.44 29th Tackles avoided on rushes 20 T-30th First downs/rush 22.6% 25th Rush TD 2 Last Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade 61.8 21st

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, who was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad to make his Cowboys debut in Week 9, could now receive a vast majority of the workload Sunday with Ezekiel Elliott and Hunter Luepke also gettting some touches. The 29-year-old now has a full understanding of Dallas' offense after signing with the team following the conclusion of training camp at the end of August.

"I think the biggest thing for us is we're taking the full week. Dalvin is ready [to play]," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on a conference call Friday. "I really like the work that he's putting in. I think he's clearly crossed over the threshold of the communication and the understanding [of the offense]."