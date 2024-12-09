The Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) will face the Dallas Cowboys (5-7) on Monday Night Football in a star-studded matchup with Joe Burrow, CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons and Tee Higgins in action. With plenty of Cowboys vs. Bengals player props available for Monday Night Football, how can you ensure you're finding value for your NFL prop bets and NFL same-game parlays? The Bengals are favored by 5.5 points in the latest NFL odds, while the over-under is 49.5. Before betting any NFL props for Monday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Bengals vs. Cowboys NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. SportsLine's AI PickBot has nailed 2,073 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season. Anybody who followed those picks on sports betting sites and prop sites was way up.

For Cowboys vs. Bengals, NFL betting on Monday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Bengals vs. Cowboys prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Dallas vs. Cincinnati here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Cowboys vs. Bengals

After analyzing Bengals vs. Cowboys props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb goes under 67.5 receiving yards for a -125 payout at FanDuel. In fact, AI PickBot ranks the under as a 4.5-star play and projects him to finish with 53.9 receiving yards on average, noting that he's gone under his total receiving yards market in four of his last five games.

Lamb entered Week 14 ranked second in the NFL in receptions (79) and fifth in receiving yards (880). However, he's experiencing a dropoff in all major statistical categories compared to last year (when he was a first-team All-Pro) and his numbers have been particularly pedestrian since Dak Prescott was injured. In four games with Cooper Rush in the lineup, Lamb is only averaging 8.5 yards per reception and 55 receiving yards per game. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Dallas vs. Cincinnati

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 15 other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Bengals vs. Cowboys prop bets for Monday Night Football.

Which Cowboys vs. Bengals prop bets should you target for Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Bengals vs. Cowboys props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 2,073 top-rated picks since the start of last season.