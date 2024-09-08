A Week 1 NFL matchup between teams with Super Bowl aspirations is on tap when the Cleveland Browns host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are looking to build off their 12-5 record and division title in 2023. The Browns are looking to improve upon last year's 11-6 record and Wild Card berth while challenging the Baltimore Ravens in the NFC North. Cleveland was 10-7-1, while Dallas was 10-8 against the spread in 2023.

Kickoff is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Browns vs. Cowboys odds, and the over/under is 41.5 points via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Cowboys vs. Browns picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Browns vs. Cowboys and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 1 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for spread, money line and over/under:

Browns vs. Cowboys spread: Browns -2.5

Browns vs. Cowboys over/under: 41.5 points

Browns vs. Cowboys money line: Browns -133, Cowboys +113

Browns vs. Cowboys picks:

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys have one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. Quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are perennial Pro Bowl candidates, and both are coming off a massively productive season in 2023. Prescott threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while Lamb caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Cowboys have the ability to wreak havoc on opposing offenses with their elite pass rush. All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons leads the way for Dallas' defense. The three-time All-Pro finished with 64 total tackles, 14.0 sacks, and one forced fumble in 2023.

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland has arguably the best defense in the NFL. In 2023, the Browns led the league, allowing only 270.2 total yards per game. Five-time All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett recorded 14.0 sacks en route to winning his first career NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Offensively, the Browns project to be balanced and explosive. All-Pro running back Nick Chubb (knee) remains sidelined, but quarterback Deshaun Watson is a three-time Pro Bowl selection. Wide receivers Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy, and tight end David Njoku form one of the top pass-catching trios in the NFL.

How to make Browns vs. Cowboys picks

The model has simulated Browns vs. Cowboys 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Browns vs. Cowboys in Week 1, and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Browns spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.