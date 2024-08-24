The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers close out their 2024 NFL preseason schedule on Saturday when they meet in Arlington, Texas. The Chargers, who finished fourth in the AFC West at 5-12 a year ago, have opened the preseason 0-2 after a 16-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and 13-9 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys, who won the NFC East at 12-5, lost a 13-12 decision to the Rams before rebounding with a 27-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Not many key starters on either team are expected to see the field.

Cowboys vs. Chargers spread: Dallas -3.5

Cowboys vs. Chargers over/under: 33.5 points

Cowboys vs. Chargers money line: Los Angeles +162, Dallas -195

LAC: The Chargers have a -17 point differential in two preseason games this year

DAL: The Cowboys were 8-0 at home during the regular season in 2023

Why the Cowboys can cover

Quarterback Trey Lance has made enough of an impression in camp to land a spot on the 53-man roster, and is expected to see a lot of action against the Chargers. In two preseason games, Lance has completed 40 of 64 attempts (62.5%) for 339 yards and one touchdown, and has rushed for 80 yards. In last Saturday's 27-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, he was 15 of 23 for 151 yards and a score. He hit Ryan Flournoy for a 1-yard TD with 1:11 left in the first half. He also rushed seven times for 34 yards and a score.

Flournoy is one of those players fighting for a roster spot and could be penciled in as the sixth wide receiver. He has six receptions for 31 yards in two games. He was a sixth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft from Southeast Missouri State. Last year for Southeast Missouri State, he caught 57 passes for 839 yards (14.7 average) and six touchdowns, including a long of 89 yards.

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles will likely continue to try to sort out its backup quarterback situation with both Easton Stick and Luis Perez expected to see action. Stick, who is expected to start at Dallas, has had mixed results in the Chargers' first two games. In the loss to Seattle, Stick was 5 of 13 for 31 yards and one interception. He improved slightly in the loss to the Rams, completing 8 of 13 passes for 85 yards and one interception.

Perez, who led the United Football League in passing this past spring, has yet to seize the moment as well. In the loss to the Seahawks, Perez was 5 of 12 for 61 yards. He followed that up with a 13-for-20 performance for 78 yards against the Rams. In 10 games for Arlington of the UFL, Perez was 225 of 336 (67%) for 2,310 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was picked off four times.

