Cowboys vs. Giants live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Thanksgiving game

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The New York Giants (2-9) versus the Dallas Cowboys (4-7) on Thanksgiving is technically a rematch from Dallas' 20-15 road win in Week 4, but there is a noticeable difference for both teams nine weeks later.

Both starting quarterbacks in Week 4 -- Daniel Jones for New York and Dak Prescott for Dallas -- won't be suiting up for either squad on Thanksgiving Day; Jones has been released and signed with the Minnesota Vikings while Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9 at the Atlanta Falcons. Eight-year, veteran backup Cooper Rush is in place of Prescott, while last season's viral sensation Tommy DeVito took the place of Jones in Week 12. DeVito's first career start came at the Cowboys in Week 10 last season, and Dallas dominated in a 49-17 victory. However, with DeVito's right forearm injury keeping him out of the action on Thursday, 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock, who signed with the Giants on a one-year deal in free agency, will make his first start of the season Thursday in Week 13. He went 1-1 in two starts for the Seattle Seahawks last season. 

Will the Cowboys ignite a winning streak with a victory against the Giants following their 34-26 upset win over the Washington Commanders? Or will the Giants bounce back from a deflating 30-7 Week 12 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and shock a Dallas squad starting to get some swagger back following a five-game losing streak? Stay tuned to the live blog below for analysis, key plays and more to find out!

Giants settle for field goal after starting drive on Cowboys 29

New York's run, run, pass play-calling sequence was unable to pick a single first down on the drive, so they settled for a 46-yard field goal to trim the Cowboys lead to three, 13-10, with 3:21 left to play. 

 
Cowboys go three and out from their own one

Giants return man Ihmir Smith-Marsette returned the Dallas punt to the 29 after a 22-yard gain. The Cowboys lead 13-7 with 5:22 left in the first half. 

 
Giants pin Cowboys deep at their own one

Micah Parsons' running into the kicker penalty cost the Cowboys offense valuable field position. Instead of a touchback and the ball at the 20, New York pinned Dallas down at their own one on the re-kick. Cowboys lead 13-7 with 6:19 left in the half. 

 
Giants stuff Cowboys on fourth-and-1 

Instead of handing the football to running back Rico Dowdle, who is averaging 6.3 yards per carry, Dallas calls a fullback dive to Hunter Luepke. It got stuffed for no gain and a turnover on downs. The Cowboys lead 13-7 with 7:15 left in the half.

 
Cowboys defense comes alive, gets another stop 

Dallas safety Donovan Wilson blitzed off the edge, and he took down Giants quarterback Drew Lock for a loss of 12 on third-and-8. New York's went 48 yards down to the Cowboys 14. Dallas take over up 13-7 with 8:59 left in the half. 

 
Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown injects life into Dallas with pick-six

Dallas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown showcased his high level athleticism by deflecting Drew Lock's play-action screen pass high into the air and then catching it to run it all the way back for a 23-yard interception return touchdown. The Cowboys regained the lead and are up six, 13-7, with 11:29 left in the half. 

 
Cowboys defensive back Juanyeh Thomas stretchered off after apparent leg injury

The Dallas defensive back suffered an apparent leg injury on kickoff coverage after the Cowboys second field goal of the day. He was carted off the field. 

 
Cowboys defensive back Juanyeh Thomas injured on Cowboys kickoff to Giants

 
Another Cowboys red zone trip ends in a field goal 

Dallas' second drive looked a lot like its first in that it fizzled out in the red zone. The Cowboys trimmed the Giants lead to one, 7-6, after All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey drilled a 33-yard field goal with 11:44 left in the half. 

 
The Giants now hold their first lead since Week 5

New York hadn't held a lead at any point since their last win back in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, but after Giants running back Tyrone Tracy found the end zone for a one-yard touchdown, they're now up 7-3.

 
Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton is being checked out on the field with an injury

 
New York scores first touchdown on one-yard run by rookie running back Tyrone Tracy

Quarterback Drew Lock got the Giants down to one with his 28-yard scramble on third down, and Tyron Tracy put New York into the end zone on the very next play with a one-yard score. The Giants lead 7-3 with 3:09 left in the first quarter. 

 
Giants quarterback Drew Lock scrambles for 28-yard gain on third-and-6

The middle of the field parted like the red sea on Lock's third-and-6 scramble, and he sprinted all the way down to the one. That's the biggest play of the day thus far for the Giants as it set up first and goal. It was initially ruled a touchdown and then revered upon replay review. 

 
Giants convert on fourth-and-1 from the 50

Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy bounced outside for a relatively easy six yards to move the chains and keep New York's opening drive alive. 

 
Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown being looked at with an injury

 
Giants go to wide receiver Malik Nabers early

A week after sixth overall pick wide receiver Malik Nabers didn't have a first half target, New York went to him on their first pass of the day. Nabers caught a checkdown pass for two yards from quarterback Drew Lock. 

 
Cowboys settle for opening drive field goal 

Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush's third-and-goal pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks went just out of reach of his outstretched hands. All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey connected on a 23-yard field goal to give the Cowboys a 3-0 lead with 9:43 left in the opening quarter. The Giants will have their first offensive possession next. Rush was a relatively efficient six for nine passing on the opening drive for 56 yards. 

 
The New York Giants win the coin toss

They opted to defer to the second half, so Cooper Rush, CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys offense will take the field first. 

 
Dallas is 0-5 straight up and against the spread at home this season, marking the first time the Cowboys have lost and failed to covered the spread in five straight home games since 1988-1989. The 1988 season was Tom Landry's last as the Cowboys head coach, and the 1989 season was Jimmy Johnson's first as head coach. 

 
The Cowboys are 2-11 against the spread in their last 13 Thanksgiving games. Although, they did cover last year in a 45-10 blowout victory against the Washington Commanders. 

 
Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons racked up two sacks of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in Washington in Week 12 for his second multi-sack game of the season. Parsons' 13 multi-sack games since entering the NFL are tied for the most in the league in that span with Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro T.J. Watt. 

 
Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been targeted 10 or more times in six consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. His 118 targets and 77 receptions both lead the league, and here's how that creates what quarterback Cooper Rush calls "the CeeDee effect." 

The Cowboys are looking to snap a six-game streak of home games in which they have trailed by at least 20 points, including the postseason. That's the longest such streak in NFL history. It's a stark contrast for a Dallas team that had previously won 16 consecutive home games. 

 
Malik Nabers stunningly hasn't had at least 75 receiving yards in a game since Week 4 against the Cowboys, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. 

 
Should Drew Lock make the start today, the Giants will have more starting quarterbacks used (three) than wins (two) this season. They have also not led in six consecutive games, the longest streak of any team thi sseason. Their last lead came in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, their last win. 

 
The Giants struggled mightily in Week 12, their first game this season without Daniel Jones starting at quarterback. They lost 30-7 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tommy DeVito's 2024 starting debut and trailed 23-0 at halftime. Sixth overall pick wide receiver Malik Nabers had no targets in the first half for the first time in his young career, and he totaled six catches for 63 yards all in the second half. 

 
Here are the New York Giants inactives. 

 
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks and Nick Vigil will play today, a huge boost for defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's defense. Cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss his second game in a row.  

 
The Cowboys and Giants are meeting on Thanksgiving for just the third time, and Dallas both prior such matchups. They last met on Thanksgiving in 2022, which was a 28-20 Cowboys win. 

