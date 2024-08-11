The Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams will match up in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL preseason on Sunday. Both teams made the playoffs last season, but were sent packing in the first round. Key starters aren't expected to play for either side, leaving plenty of reps for younger players and veterans on the roster bubble. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Rams odds from FanDuel. The over/under for total points is 34.5. Before making any Rams vs. Cowboys picks or NFL preseason predictions, you need to see what SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. Furthermore, Hartstein is on a 23-7 roll on Cowboys sides picks (+1515) Anyone who has followed his NFL picks is way up.

Now, here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Rams vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Rams spread: Dallas -3.5

Cowboys vs. Rams over/under: 34.5 points

Cowboys vs. Rams money line: Dallas -170, Los Angeles +145

DAL: Cowboys were ranked fifth in the NFL in total offense (371.6) in 2023

LAR: Los Angeles was 10th in passing offense (239) last season

Why the Cowboys can cover

Cowboys stars like Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons will sit out of this matchup. This will give backups like Trey Lance a chance to showcase their skills. Last August, the Cowboys traded for the young signal-caller with hopes he'll be a player for the future. Lance owns a strong throwing arm and has the athleticism to make some plays with his feet.

Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert could make a jump this year, starting with the preseason. Tolbert has the length and speed to stretch the field verticality. Last season, the South Alabama product finished with 22 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Why the Rams can cover

Sean McVay is known for sitting his starters in the preseason, so we can expect plenty of reps for backups and rookies. First-year tailback Blake Corum is one of the players who should get an extended look. Corum has strong vision with the ball and is able to fly through the gap. During his collegiate career at Michigan, he finished with 3,737 rushing yards and 58 touchdowns.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett will get plenty of reps with Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo held out. The Georgia product has a solid arm with the accuracy to give his receivers a chance to come down with the ball. Last preseason, he threw for 347 yards and two passing touchdowns.

How to make Rams vs. Cowboys picks

The expert is leaning Under the point total.

Who wins Cowboys vs. Rams, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Cowboys spread hits hard, all from the expert who is on a 23-7 roll on picks involving the Cowboys, and find out.