A cross-conference tilt takes center stage on Sunday Night Football when the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) host the Dallas Cowboys (2-2) in a star-studded showdown. Dallas has won six of the last nine meetings against the Steelers and the Cowboys are 11-2 against the spread in their past 13 games played in October. The Steelers have won six of their last eight games dating back to last season and they're 4-1 in their past five games played on a Sunday.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Steelers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before locking in any Cowboys vs. Steelers picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Cowboys vs. Steelers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and Week 5 betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Cowboys vs. Steelers:

Cowboys vs. Steelers spread: Dallas -2.5

Cowboys vs. Steelers over/under: 43.5 points

Cowboys vs. Steelers money line: Pittsburgh -147, Dallas +124

PIT: Steelers have scored last in six of their last seven games at home

DAL: Cowboys have hit the 1H money line in seven of their last 11 away games

Why the Cowboys can cover

Quarterback Dak Prescott ranks third in the NFL in passing yards (1,072) and is tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (6). He has thrown for at least 220 yards and multiple touchdowns in consecutive games.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb is the definition of a WR1. Lamb lines up all over the formation and uses his route-running precision to create separation. The Oklahoma product has the eighth-most receiving yards in the NFL (316) with 20 receptions and two touchdowns. In Week 4 versus the Giants, he had seven catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Why the Steelers can cover

Quarterback Justin Fields has been starting since Week 1 and has played fairly well. Fields brings a different dynamic with his legs and is doing a great job taking care of the football. In four games this season, the 25-year-old has 830 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He's also added 145 rushing yards and three more scores. In his last outing, Fields finished with 312 passing yards, 55 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

Receiver George Pickens has terrific size at 6'3 to be a threat on contested grabs. The Georgia product has the quickness to gain yards in open space while being tough to bring down. This season, he has 20 catches for 284 yards. In Week 4 against the Colts, Pickens had seven catches (11 targets) for a season-high 113 yards.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 44 points.

