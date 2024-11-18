The Cowboys picked up one first down on an 11-yard catch by CeeDee Lamb, but other than that, nothing doing. They attempted a fake punt pass and completed it to defensive back Juanyeh Thomas, but it was only for a gain of four. They needed nine yards, so it's a turnover on downs. Houston starts their next drive on the Dallas 37.
Cowboys vs. Texans live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries where to watch 'MNF' matchup
Houston looks to take advantage of a struggling Dallas team on Monday night
In a battle for Lone Star State bragging rights, the Dallas Cowboys host the Houston Texans on "Monday Night Football."
Dallas is entering this game in a hellacious slide that looks like it has no sign of slowing down. The Cowboys have lost four straight games and are coming off an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the rival Philadelphia Eagles. They remain without Dak Prescott, who is now on injured reserve, as well as Demarcus Lawrence and Daron Bland, among others.
On the opposite sideline are the Texans, who have lost back-to-back games themselves. Things might be looking up for Houston, though, with star wide receiver Nico Collins returning to the fold. Collins was leading the NFL in receiving at the time of his injury, and his re-insertion into the lineup should really open things up for C.J. Stroud down the stretch.
Which team will end the night with Texas bragging rights? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights from the final game of Week 11.
Where to watch Cowboys vs. Texans
Date: Monday, Nov. 18 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Betting odds: Texans -7; O/U 41.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Check out the latest Caesars promo code to get in the game.
Dallas entered tonight allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (152.1) in the entire NFL this season, and they looked like it on Texans running back Joe Mixon's 45-yard rushing touchdown. Houston leads 7-0 after the opening drive of the game.
Just based on the early roars from the crowd following big pass plays, it sounds like there are WAY more Texans fans than Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium tonight.
An ineligible man downfield penalty erases a 77-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Nico Collins on the game's opening play from scrimmage. It's clear they're looking to feature Collins early and often tonight in his first game back since Week 5.
The Texans will start with the football, so C.J. Stroud and Co. will take the field first after the opening kickoff from Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey.
Texas native and Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown feels, even in a down year, that the Cowboys are "still the big brothers" to the Houston Texans. He also spoke about his development alongside Micah Parsons and how much Parsons has helped him. Overshown leads the team with four sacks through 10 weeks.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy officially ditched his running back by committee approach this week and announced undrafted veteran Rico Dowdle as the team's lead back going forward. Here's why he did that plus Dowdle's mindset going forward.
The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, their longest since 2020 when quarterback Dak Prescott was also out with a season-ending injury. They are 76-46 with Prescott under center since drafting him in 2020, and they are 9-9 without him the last eight years.
Cowboys by Starting QB Since Drafting Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott All Others
W-L 76-46 9-9 <<
Win pct .623 .500
PPG 26.7 20.3
>> Cooper Rush (5-2), Andy Dalton (4-5), Garrett Gilbert (0-1), Ben DiNucci (0-1)
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud hasn't played at the same 2023 level that won him NFL Offensive Rooke of the Year thus far in 2024. After talking to Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and retired four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Ryan, here's what's ailing Stroud and how it can be fixed.
Texans No. 1 wide receiver Nico Collins will make his return tonight after missing Houston's last five games. They went 2-3 without him, and his 567 receiving yards were the most in the entire NFL at the time of his injury.
C.J. Stroud With/Without Nico Collins This Season
With Without
W-L 4-1 2-3
Comp pct 68.9 55.9
Pass YPG 277.0 197.2
Yds/Att 7.8 6.5
TD-INT 7-3 5-3
Passer Rating 98.2 78.5
Houston Texans running back Mixon is averaging career-highs in rushing yards per game (93.6) and carries per games (21.6), and his 93.6 rushing yards per game ranks as the third-most in the entire NFL behind only Saquon Barkley's 113.7 and Derrick Henry's 107.7 among 29 players with at least 100 carries this season. That's an ideal matchup for Houston giving Dallas' defense is allowing the second-most yards per game against the run (152.1) in the entire NFL this season, better than only the 3-7 Carolina Panthers (160.1 rushing yards per game allowed).
he AFC South-leading Texans (6-4) are one of two teams with a winning record to have a negative point differential (-2) this season along with the 6-5 NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons (-30).
The Texans (6-4) have lost three of their last four games since starting 2024 with a 5-1 record. They lost last week against the Detroit Lions despite intercepting Jared Goff five times. Houston blew a 16-point halftime lead and became the second team in NFL history, joining the 1970 Chicago Bears, to lose a game after leading by 15 or more points and at least five interceptions.
Houston Texans sacks leader Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) is ruled out after not practicing all week. Starting cornerback Kamari Lassiter is ruled out with a concussion despite practicing as a limited participant on Saturday.
The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting nickel corner Jourdan Lewis (neck) after he didn't practice all week, which is a big blow of their secondary that is readying to face Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Dallas signed cornerback Josh Butler from the practice squad. FB Hunter Luepke, who has also served as the Cowboys No. 2 tight end at times this season, is also out with a calf injury after not practicing this week.
-
2:01
Doug Pederson Takes Blame For Blowout Loss To Lions
-
1:40
Week 11 NFL Headlines
-
2:50
Giants Bench QB Daniel Jones, Tommy Devito Set To Start
-
3:51
Breaking News: Giants Benching QB Daniel Jones, Turn To Tommy Devito
-
4:09
Is Doug Pederson's Time With Jaguars Almost Up
-
2:39
Matt Eberflus Feeling The Heat From Bears Fans
-
3:42
Anthony Richardson Puts Colts Ahead For Good With Late TD Run
-
2:22
Chargers Becoming Team To Watch In AFC
-
1:26
Bills Make Statement In Win Over Chiefs
-
2:38
The NFL Today Crew Breaking Tables in Buffalo
-
3:36
Week 11 Highlights: Bengals at Chargers (11/17)
-
5:43
Bengals and Chargers Sound Off Following SNF
-
2:38
AFC Playoff Picture: Chiefs Have First Loss Of Season To Bills
-
2:24
AFC Playoff Picture: Steelers Beat Ravens To Take First Place In AFC North
-
2:01
Chargers Eek Out Win Over Bengals, Stay In The Thick Of AFC Playoffs
-
1:51
Evaluating Justin Herbert's Performance After SNF Win
-
1:06
Where The Bengals Stand After Comeback Falls Short
-
1:32
Chargers Hold Off Bengals After 21-Point Comeback Effort
-
3:23
Week 11 Highlights: Chiefs at Bills (11/17)
-
1:19
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen Sound Off After Week 11 Matchup