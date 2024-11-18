Cowboys vs. Texans live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries where to watch 'MNF' matchup

In a battle for Lone Star State bragging rights, the Dallas Cowboys host the Houston Texans on "Monday Night Football."

Dallas is entering this game in a hellacious slide that looks like it has no sign of slowing down. The Cowboys have lost four straight games and are coming off an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the rival Philadelphia Eagles. They remain without Dak Prescott, who is now on injured reserve, as well as Demarcus Lawrence and Daron Bland, among others.

On the opposite sideline are the Texans, who have lost back-to-back games themselves. Things might be looking up for Houston, though, with star wide receiver Nico Collins returning to the fold. Collins was leading the NFL in receiving at the time of his injury, and his re-insertion into the lineup should really open things up for C.J. Stroud down the stretch.

Which team will end the night with Texas bragging rights? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights from the final game of Week 11.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Texans

Date: Monday, Nov. 18 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Betting odds: Texans -7; O/U 41.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Check out the latest Caesars promo code to get in the game.