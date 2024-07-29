Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has the opportunity to make unique NFL history this season. The 30-year-old could become the first player in league history to have 1,000 yards receiving on five different teams. Yes. Five.

He started his career with the New Orleans Saints, then went to the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans, recording at least one 1,000-yard season with each. The veteran joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 and last season put up 657 receiving yards on 54 receptions in 16 games, 15 of which were starts.

While he is one 1,000-yard season away from putting himself in the history books, he is not focused on hitting any marks.

"No I don't," Cooks told CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones when asked if he was aware of that stat. "At the end of the day, I truthfully just show up and go to work and be the best I can possibly be for my team. Obviously in my mind, the more I can help and make plays to help us win, I think all that stuff will take care of itself."

Cooks emphasized that he isn't consumed by the records, he just wants to help his team win.

"When you get into those things, everything else just starts to become grey," he said of chasing stats. "Obviously then you start to get in your head a little bit. Let the game come naturally, they know I'm [going to] be open, I'm [going to] help the team win and so when my number's called I just try my best to be ready."

The former first-round pick last had a 1,000-plus yards receiving season in 2021, when he was with the Texans. He also finished with 1,000-plus yards in 2020 with the Texans, in 2018 with the Rams, in 2017 with the Patriots and in 2016 and 2015 with the Saints.

Cooks had the third-most receiving yards on the Cowboys in 2023, trailing team leader CeeDee Lamb (1,749 yards) and tight end Jake Ferguson (761 yards).