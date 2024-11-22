The New York Giants made a surprising decision on Friday, as they released quarterback Daniel Jones just five days after demoting him from starter to reserve. The expectation was that the Giants would part ways with Jones this offseason to maximize their savings after he signed a four-year, $160 million extension in March 2023. Instead, president John Mara and general manager Joe Schoen are forfeiting 2025 cap savings to put this entire saga behind them now.

Jones will go through waivers, but it's highly unlikely he's claimed by a team -- because that team would also claim his current contract. When he passes through waivers, Jones will be free to sign with any team he likes. Where could Jones end up? Let's take a look.

If the NFL script writers exist, they would get Jones to the rival Cowboys as soon as possible so he can learn enough of the playbook to suit up when "America's Team" hosts Jones' former team on Thanksgiving afternoon. Jokes aside, the Cowboys have gone from bad to worse with Dak Prescott on injured reserve. Jerry Jones maintains that Cooper Rush is his starter, but if Dallas wants to attempt to be competitive despite its dwindling playoff chances, maybe a motivated Jones is an option.

The Raiders are again going to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason, so why not get a head start on their homework by bringing Jones into the building? The Raiders will have a great opportunity to select their signal-caller of the future in the 2025 NFL Draft, but why not give another player a shot before it comes to that?

Jones could head back home to Charlotte. He was born in Charlotte and went to high school in Charlotte before taking his talents east to play for the Duke Blue Devils. Bryce Young's future is unknown at this point, and veteran backup Andy Dalton is a free agent this offseason. Jones returning home makes some sense.

Jones is a pretty athletic quarterback who has rushed for 2,179 yards and 15 touchdowns in his NFL career. That includes the 708 yards and seven touchdowns he rushed for in 2022. Only Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields rushed for more touchdowns than Jones among quarterbacks that year. Maybe Jim Harbaugh has some interest in Jones as a utility player. With Greg Roman at offensive coordinator, everyone knows the Chargers want to run the ball. Jones could be a gadget scrambler while also serving as Justin Herbert's backup.

If we had to guess, J.J. McCarthy will be the Vikings' quarterback in 2025 while Sam Darnold signs with a different team in free agency. That leaves a potential hole at backup quarterback, and head coach Kevin O'Connell could elect to take on another reclamation project in Jones. Bring him into the building now to see how he fits.