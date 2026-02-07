Former NFL linebacker Darron Lee was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. Lee is also facing a charge of tampering with evidence.

Lee, 31, was identified as the suspect and was arrested on Thursday at the scene. According to the release, deputies responded to a residence in Ooltewah, Tennessee, where first responders located the victim and attempted life-saving measures before she was pronounced deceased.

Additional charges could be pending following the investigation. Lee is being held at the Hamilton County prison, according to inmate records, and has a court date set for Feb. 11.

Lee was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Jets at No. 20 overall. Lee also played for the Kansas City Chiefs (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2020). He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 but did not appear in a game after being placed on injured reserve ahead of the 2021 campaign. In college, Lee was a standout at Ohio State and helped lead the defense during the Buckeyes run to the 2014 national championship.

Lee was arrested in 2023 for assault and domestic violence. According to the arrest report, Lee pushed a woman "against the wall, throwing her to the floor and striking her face and head 8 to 9 times with his closed fists."