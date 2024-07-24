Training camps have started up for most of the NFL, and it's arguably the most glorious time of the year. It signals that real football is right around the corner, we get to see all the new faces in new places, and then of course there are the training camp fights.

We saw a tense moment at Kansas City Chiefs training camp, when Kadarius Toney was decked by George Karlaftis. But ultimately, cooler heads prevailed there. We can't say the same for what went down in Houston, as Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. absolutely leveled tight end Dalton Schultz in between plays, causing a fight.

Check out what happened, here:

Stingley, who weighs 50 pounds less than Schultz, went straight for the tight end's head with this blindside hit, which of course led teammates from the opposing side to defend their player.

Also, go back and take a look at how two offensive linemen shielded star quarterback C.J. Stroud in the red jersey ... just to make sure nothing bad could happen.

The Texans of course have Super Bowl aspirations after their monster offseason. In fact, they became the first team in NFL history to add a player coming off a season with 100+ receptions (Stefon Diggs), a player coming off 1,000+ rushing yards (Joe Mixon) and two players coming off 10+ sack seasons (Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry) in the same offseason!

Getting through training camp healthy is important, but Stingley didn't want to wait for the next play to hit his teammate.