His strict diet likely won't allow it, but Derrick Henry nonetheless deserves a nice slice of cake following his performance during Saturday's game against the Browns that also happened to be his 31st birthday.

The Ravens' running back feasted on the Browns' defense, rushing for 138 yards and two touchdowns while helping the Ravens clinch the AFC North division title. Fittingly, Henry's final carry of the year was a 43-yard touchdown run.

Henry set several records on Saturday night. Ironically, he tied Browns Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown on the career rushing touchdown list. Henry now has 106 career touchdown runs, the same total Brown amassed during his legendary career. That is tied for the sixth-highest total in league history.

Henry's 1,921 rushing yards this year is also the highest total of any player that did not win that year's rushing title. Henry's tally surpassed the previous record held by then-Packers running back Ahman Green, whose 1,883 yards in 2003 was surpassed only by Jamal Lewis, who rumbled for 2,066 yards that season for the Ravens.

This has been a season of accolades for Henry, who signed with Baltimore this past offseason following a highly-successful run with the Titans. Earlier this year, Henry eclipsed both the 10,000 and 11,000 career rushing barriers. He also reached 100 career total and rushing touchdowns at different points during the 2024 campaign. If he hadn't already, this season cemented Henry's future spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Derrick Henry BAL • RB • #22 Att 305 Yds 1783 TD 14 FL 1 View Profile

The Ravens and Henry will now turn their attention to the playoffs. Baltimore holds the No. 3 seed and will host the No. 6 seed in the wild-card round.