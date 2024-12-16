The Las Vegas Raiders are set to play host to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, and when they do, they are expected to have Desmond Ridder under center. The team is slated to start Ridder with quarterback Aidan O'Connell listed as questionable due to a knee injury that sidelined him throughout the week of practice, according to ESPN. The report notes that O'Connell is expected to work out pregame to see if he can play, but the signs are currently pointing to Ridder getting the nod.

If/when Ridder gets the start, it sets up quite the revenge game for the third-year quarterback. The 25-year-old was drafted by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. Ridder spent his first two seasons in the league in Atlanta and started 17 games for the franchise. He went 8-9 over that stretch, including 6-7 in his 13 starts last season.

As part of Atlanta's overhaul at the quarterback position this offseason, which featured the signing of Kirk Cousins and drafting of Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons also traded Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in March. Ridder then lost the backup battle in Arizona and was released at the end of the training camp before returning via the practice squad for the start of the year.

Due to Las Vegas' string of injuries at the quarterback position, the Raiders signed Ridder off of Arizona's practice unit and onto their active roster in late October. Ridder has suited up for four games with the Raiders but has yet to receive a start. In spot appearances, he's completed 28 of his 44 passes (63.6%) for 239 yards and one touchdown.