DeVonta Smith now stands alone in Philadelphia Eagles history. Amid Sunday's divisional round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran wide receiver set the record for the most playoff receiving yards in the franchise's history. Smith eclipsed Eagles Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael, who played for the organization from 1971-1983 and is also the club's all-time receiving yards leader overall.

Specifically, Smith set the record at the two-minute warning in the first half of this contest with Los Angeles, hauling in a 2-yard pass from Jalen Hurts. The 26-year-old came into this playoff game with 460 receiving yards in his postseason career and was coming off a four-catch, 55-yard showing against the Green Bay Packers during Wild Card Weekend.

This is the latest accolade in what has been a strong fourth season in the league for Smith. While he was limited to 13 games during the regular season, he set a career-high with eight receiving touchdowns. Smith also caught 68 of his 89 targets for 833 yards.

Before this season, Smith had logged back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2022 and 2023. His 4,011 career receiving yards already rank 15th on the franchise's all-time receiving yards list.

The Eagles selected the Alabama product with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. That came after a collegiate career for the Crimson Tide that included two national championships and a Heisman Trophy win in 2020.

Back in April, Smith inked a three-year, $75 million extension with the Eagles that has him linked to the franchise through the 2028 season, so he'll be in line to increase his playoff record in the seasons to come.