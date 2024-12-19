Another day, another controversy surrounding the New York Jets in what has been a tumultuous season for Gang Green. But instead of the drama being centered around the usual suspect (quarterback Aaron Rodgers), it's team owner Woody Johnson that's been put on the defense.

An article written by The Athletic has drummed up questions regarding the influence that Johnson's teenage sons have had on the team's personnel decisions. In the article, it was reported that the Jets did not pull the trigger on trading for then-Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy after Johnson alluded to his "Madden" rating, a decision that -- if true -- was presumably influenced by Johnson's sons. Jeudy was ultimately traded to Cleveland and has enjoyed his finest season to date.

"It is used as a reference point; it is not determinative," a team spokesperson said in response to Johnson's sons' involvement in team-based decisions. "It's really sad that an adult would use a misleading anecdote about teenagers to make their father look bad. It's ridiculous, quite honestly, the idea that this was used to influence the opinion of experienced executives.

"(The sons) have no roles in the organization. It's completely ridiculous to suggest that any outside info is intended to replace the opinions of (Woody Johnson's) staff."

The article included two particularly damming quotes, one from a current (and unnamed) Jets executive and former general manager Joe Douglas, who was fired earlier this year by Johnson. Both quotes had to do with the influence Johnson's sons have within the organization.

"When we're discussing things, you'll hear Woody cite something that Brick or Jack read online that's being weighed equally against whatever opinion someone else in the department has," the executive said.

The following quote was reportedly said by Douglas prior to the start of would be his final season as the team's general manager.

"I answer to a teenager," Douglas said.

The story also includes Jets players reportedly saying that they heard Johnson's sons loudly disparaging certain players in the locker room following a late-season loss to the Browns in 2023. Johnson and his wife have also been overheard criticizing players in the locker room, according to the story.

The article is yet another example of the dysfunction that continues to permeate within the Jets' organization. A once proud franchise that is responsible for one of the most monumental victories in the history of pro football, the Jets have largely underachieved under Johnson's ownership, which started at the turn of the century. This year will mark the 14th consecutive year that the Jets will miss the playoffs and the 19th time in Johnson's 25 seasons as owner.