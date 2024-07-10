Just about every NFL fan would agree that Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback currently in the NFL. Many players, including one of his former teammates, feel the same way.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was Mahomes' teammate from 2017 to 2021, shared his list of the top-five signal-callers currently in the league and named the reigning Super Bowl MVP at No. 1. In 58 games played with Mahomes, Hill had 331 catches for 4,638 yards with 46 touchdowns. Hill led the Chiefs in receiving yards in 2018 and 2021 and was second behind only tight end Travis Kelce in yards in 2019 and 2020.

Hill put his current quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, at No. 2, right behind Mahomes. Hill has caught 213 passes for 3,207 yards and 21 touchdowns in 29 games with Tagovailoa under center. Hill led the Dolphins in receiving yards in the two seasons he has played there so far. It is no surprise the two quarterbacks who have fed Hill the ball for most of his career are his top two.

Even if Hill believes another quarterback is superior to Tagovailoa, which many would say, it's no surprise he would back his guy. Tagovailoa does not have a resume like other star quarterbacks in the NFL have; while he made the Pro Bowl once, he's 0-1 in the playoffs as he tries to lead Miami to a strong postseason push.

The top two spots were pretty obvious; so who did Hill have to round out his list?

Hill had Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson at No. 3 and Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott at No. 4.

Jackson is the defending regular-season MVP and definitely deserving of a top five spot, with two career MVP awards, two first-team All Pro honors and three Pro Bowls. Prescott certainly is one of the more notable offensive leaders in the league, but his playoff struggles have plagued his career.

However, he named Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield as the No. 5 quarterback currently in the league, easily the biggest surprise on his list. While the 29-year-old exceeded expectations last season, he has a 40-46 career record and, as shown by his record, has been up and down for most of his career.

For comparison, our experts at CBS Sports had Mahomes at No. 1, San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy at No. 2, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen at No. 3, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow at No. 4 and Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud to finish out the top five heading into 2024. Hill notably left out four of our top five.