Dolphins vs. Bills live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off with two AFC East teams battling to move to 2-0, as Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on "Thursday Night Football."

While Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel owns the best win percentage in the month of September by a head coach in NFL history (.875), Buffalo has had Miami's number as of late. The Bills are 11-1 in their last 12 matchups against the Dolphins, the most recent meeting being last year's Week 18 matchup that decided the division.

After just one game, Miami's running back room has been bitten by the injury bug. Raheem Mostert has already been ruled out with a chest injury, though De'Von Achane, who's been dealing with an ankle injury, is active. Jeff Wilson and rookie Jaylen Wright are his backups.

Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is working through some turnover in the wide receiver room, and he did not target any one player more than five times in the season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals. Rookie Keon Coleman, who led the Bills with 51 yards on four receptions Sunday, is expected to be Allen's new "Stefon Diggs." Could his coming out party be this evening in South Florida?

Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.

How to watch



Date: Thursday, Sept. 12 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL.)

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Dolphins -2.5 O/U 48