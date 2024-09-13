Dolphins vs. Bills live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

It's an AFC East showdown on 'Thursday Night Football'

Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off with two AFC East teams battling to move to 2-0, as Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on "Thursday Night Football." 

While Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel owns the best win percentage in the month of September by a head coach in NFL history (.875), Buffalo has had Miami's number as of late. The Bills are 11-1 in their last 12 matchups against the Dolphins, the most recent meeting being last year's Week 18 matchup that decided the division. 

After just one game, Miami's running back room has been bitten by the injury bug. Raheem Mostert has already been ruled out with a chest injury, though De'Von Achane, who's been dealing with an ankle injury, is active. Jeff Wilson and rookie Jaylen Wright are his backups. 

Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is working through some turnover in the wide receiver room, and he did not target any one player more than five times in the season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals. Rookie Keon Coleman, who led the Bills with 51 yards on four receptions Sunday, is expected to be Allen's new "Stefon Diggs." Could his coming out party be this evening in South Florida?

Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 12 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL.)
Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Dolphins -2.5 O/U 48

Bills RB James Cook breaks Dolphins' spirit with 49-yard TD run

Buffalo needed just one play to get in the end zone after forcing the turnover on downs. Cook rumbled through the A gap before cutting up field to the right and turning on the afterburners for the 24-7 Buffalo lead with 3:36 left in the first half. 

Watch the play below: 

 
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sacked on fourth-and-two by Bills DT Ed Oliver, turn the ball over on downs

Buffalo is now in total control after re-gaining possession in enemy territory at the Dolphins 49 and up 17-7 with 3:45 left in the half. Not looking good for the host Dolphins at the moment. 

Watch play below:

 
Dolphins RB De'Von Achane explodes up the middle for 17 yards

Miami gains momentum on the first play of their ensuing drive with Achane bursting up the middle for 17 yards to advance right around midfield. They trail 17-7 late in the second quarter. 

 
Bills go up 10 on one-yard rush TD by James Cook

Bills quarterback Josh Allen rolled right on third down and 12 from the Dolphins 34, and he completed a pass right to running back Ty Johnson to put Buffalo on the one. The very next play, running back James Cook waltzes right up the middle for the one-yard rushing touchdown. Cook up to two score, one rushing and one receiving, as the Bills take a 17-7 lead with 6:25 left in the half. Allen's play prior to the score was high level quarterback play: he didn't panic, and hit Johnson right in the chest with the football. 

 
Dolphins go three-and-out after holding penalty

Miami ripped off consecutive nice runs by rookie running back Jaylen Wright, but a holding penalty on left tackle Terron Armstead derailed the drive. The Bills take over at their own 15 up 10-7 with 10:54 left in the half.

 
Bills take 10-7 lead on Tyler Bass' 43-yard field goal

Buffalo picked up one first down after Tua Tagovailoa's second interception, so they have to settle for a field goal. Kicker Tyler Bass drills it with ease. The Bills re-take possession of the lead, 10-7, with 12:41 left in the half.

 
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa throws second INT of first half

Tagovailoa launched a deep ball down the right sideline toward receiver Robbie Chosen, but Chosen ran the wrong route. That led to it sailing right into the hands of Bills cornerback Christian Benford. Both of Tagovailoa's picks can be blamed on his receiving core. Injuries to Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Malik Washington are really hurting the Dolphins. Buffalo is in business at the Miami 44. Games is tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter. 

Watch play below:

 
Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard reportedly has a pec injury

The broadcast said shoulder, but Bernard's injury has been updated to a pectoral muscle injury. He is questionable to return. The Bills are now down their top two linebackers between Bernard, their 2023 leading tackler, and Matt Milano. 

 
Bills go three-and-out, Dolphins have shot to take first lead

Buffalo countered Miami's 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive with a three-and-out. Josh Allen completed a six-yard pass to receiver Khalil Shakir after a three-yard run by James Cook. That set up a third down and one. However, Allen, who is dealing with a left hand injury and is wearing a glove over it, fumbled the snap. That led to a hurried incomplete pass. Miami now takes over at their own 16 with 2:07 left in the first quarter. 

 
Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard walks into locker room with shoulder injury

Buffalo's 2023 leading tackler departed the game right after Miami's game-tying touchdown. He was shown on the broadcast holding his shoulder and walking into the visitor's locker room. 

 
Tagovailoa connects with Achane for five-yard TD on second-and-goal. Game is tied 7-7

Tagovailoa looked left before quickly flipping the football back to the right to a wide open Achane, who jogged into the end zone untouched for the five-yard score. The touchdown was set up by Tagovailoa stepping up in the pocket and hitting wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on a third and and four play that gained 17 yards. That put Miami on the one with a first and goal. The Dolphins overcome a false start penalty to even the game at 7-7 with 3:21 left in the first quarter. 

Watch the play below:

 
Josh Allen connects with James Cook for TD on fourth down

The Bills initially took a timeout when they first lined up to go for it on fourth down and three, and the Dolphins defense gets sucked in by the motion on the mesh pass play concept. The result is Buffalo running back James Cook getting sprung wide open for a 17-yard receiving score. Bills up 7-0 with 9:49 left in the first quarter. 

Watch play below:

 
Tua Tagovailoa intercepted off deflection

Tagovailoa's pass bounced off of wide receiver Grant DuBose via a deflection by Bills corner Christian Benford and into the hands of fellow corner Ja'Marcus Ingram. Buffalo starts their first drive on the Miami 37

See play below:

 
Buffalo kicks the ball out of the end zone, and Miami starts the game at their own 30

 
Dolphins All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill's 107.0 receiving yards per game as Dolphin (3,639 yds in 34 games) is the best with one team in NFL history, minimum 30 games played. 

Most Rec YPG with One Team in NFL History (Min. 30 Games)

Tyreek Hill MIA 107.0

Justin Jefferson MIN 97.7

Julio Jones ATL 95.5

Odell Beckham Jr. NYG 92.8

 
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is 6-11 (25 TD, 16 INT) in his career vs. teams entering with winning records (27-8 in all other games). He went 1-5, with 7 TD, 6 INT in such games last season. 

Tua Tagovailoa by Opponent Record Entering Game

              .500 or Below      Above .500

W-L             27-8                      6-11 <<

Comp pct       70%                    62%

TD-INT        57-21                      25-16

Passer Rating 103.4                  86.1

>> 1-5 last season

 
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's 7-1 record (.875 win pct) is the best in September by a head coach in NFL history, minimum five games. Miami is 17-6 in the last three seasons in Sept-Nov (4-10 in Dec and Jan)

 
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa balled out in the second half of the 20-17 win against Jacksonville: 23/37, 338 passing yards and a touchdown with 12/16 passing and 206 yards in the second half 

 
Miami's defense under new coordinator Anthony Weaver buckled down in the second half, limiting the Jags to no points and 105 total yards. 

 
Tyreek Hill caught seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown (80 yards) in Miami's 20-17 Week 1 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His 112.1 career receiving yards per game in Week 1 is the most all time.

 
Here is how Josh Allen's supporting cast fared in the team's 34-28 Week 1 win against the Cardinals. Buffalo mounted its first 14-point comeback at home since 2011 against the Patriots. 

- James Cook (BUF): 103 scrimmage yards in Week 1

- Keon Coleman (BUF): 4 catches, 51 yards in NFL debut

- Khalil Shakir (BUF): 3 catches, 42 yards, TD in Week 1 (578 receiving yards in last 11 games)

- Dalton Kincaid (BUF): One or fewer catches in 3 of last 5 games (one catch in Week 1)

- Von Miller (BUF): 1.0 sack, team-high five pressures in Week 1 (13 pressures all of 2023)

- Greg Rousseau (BUF): 3.0 sacks in Week 1 (5.0 sacks last season)

 
Josh Allen has 13 straight games with multiple passing touchdowns against the Dolphins, which is the longest streak vs. a team in NFL history.

Longest Streaks with 2+ Pass TD vs. One Team - NFL History (Including Playoffs)

                                        Games Opponent

2018-23 Josh Allen          13 <<   Dolphins <<

1991-97 Dan Marino          10        Jets

2014-18 Matthew Stafford   9         Packers

>> Active Streak 

 
Josh Allen is one win shy of tying Carson Wentz (7-0) for most wins without a loss by a starting QB on Thursday since 1950

Josh Allen Career on Thursday, Includes Thanksgiving

W-L           6-0

Comp PCT   73%

Total YPG   311.5

Total TD-TO 18-7

Passer RTG  107.5

 
Bills QB Josh Allen is 11-2 as a starter against the Dolphins, averaging 285.8 pass yards per game, and 50.6 rush yards per game in his career versus Miami. Allen is the only player averaging 275 pass and 50 rushing yards per game against a single team in NFL history including playoffs (minimum five games played). 

Josh Allen Career vs. Dolphins - Including Playoffs

W-L             11-2

Pass YPG 285.8 <<

Rush YPG 5 0.6 <<

Total TD-TO 41-13

>> Only player with 275 Pass YPG & 50 Rush YPG vs. a team in NFL history

 
The Buffalo Bills are 11-1 in their last 12 games against the Dolphins, and they outscored Miami by 174 points in these 12 games. The Bills have more head-to-head wins in the series by 30+ points (two) than the Dolphins have in this span (one). 

Last 12 Meetings - Including Playoffs

                  Bills         Dolphins

Wins             11                     1

PPG           34.3                 19.8

Total YPG     417.2      313.9

TO                 14            22

 
Bills inactives

Jordan Dajani
September 12, 2024, 10:50 PM
Sep. 12, 2024, 6:50 pm EDT
 
Dolphins inactives

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane is IN. Will suit up and play despite the ankle injury. 

Jordan Dajani
September 12, 2024, 10:50 PM
Sep. 12, 2024, 6:50 pm EDT

