Diverse is the first word that comes to mind when looking at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's recent list of 25 contributors who have made the cut as semifinalists for enshrinement in 2025. The list, which was whittled down from 47, includes former and current executives, broadcasters, narrators and a Super Bowl MVP.
Here's a look at each contributor semifinalist. The list will again be reduced in the coming weeks before one finalist will be chosen for possible induction next summer in Canton, Ohio.
- K.S. "Bud" Adams: Adams' 50-plus years in the NFL included being the founder, owner, chairman of the board, president and CEO of the Titans/Oilers franchise.
- Roone Arledge: A longtime president of ABC Sports, Arledge is included for several TV innovations regarding the NFL that include the creation of "Monday Night Football."
- Chris Berman: One of ESPN's first anchors, Berman has covered the NFL for the network in numerous capacities for six decades.
- Howard Cosell: An colorful broadcaster and original member of the "Monday Night Football" broadcast booth, Cosell complemented color commentators Don Meredith and Frank Gifford from 1970-1983.
- Otho Davis: Won Athletic Trainer of the Year five times during his 22-year run as the Eagles' head athletic trainer.
- John Facenda: The original voice of NFL Films, Facenda narrated numerous films and weekly highlights packages from 1965 until his death in 1984. His voice is synonymous with pro football during a period when it substancially rose in stature
- Mike Giddings: A former player, coach and scout, Giddings created the NFL talent evaluation and analytics company called Proscout in 1977. Many of the terms introduced by Giddings are still used today by NFL teams.
- Ralph Hay: A co-founder of the NFL as well as the owner of the two-time NFL champion Canton Bulldogs. Hay is credited with hosting the NFL's formational meeting in his car dealership in downtown Canton.
- Frank "Bucko" Kilroy: A former player, Kilroy spent five decades as an NFL executive. His won three Super Bowls with the Patriots while working as a consultant.
- Don Klosterman: A highly successful general manager whose career included a Super Bowl win (with the Colts in 1970) and NFC title (with the Rams in 1979). In 1984, as GM of the XFL's Los Angeles Express, Klosterman signed QB Steve Young to a record-setting contract.
- Eddie Kotal: A scout for the Los Angeles Rams from 1947-1961, Kotal was one of the first to scout Black colleges and universities.
- Robert Kraft: Patriots owner since 1994, Kraft's teams have won six Super Bowls and 10 AFC titles. Kraft played a role in ending the 2011 lockout. Kraft is also credited with helping broker several lucrative TV deals for the league.
- Virginia McCaskey: McCaskey has served as Chicago Bears owner from 1983 to present. Chicago won the franchise's only Super Bowl (in 1985) under her watch.
- Rich McKay: Falcons president/CEO, McKay was the general manager when the Buccaneers won the franchise's first Super Bowl in 2002.
- John McVay: The grandfather of Rams coach Sean MvCay, presided over five Super Bowl-winning seasons as 49ers vice president/director of football operations.
- Art Modell: Modell serves as the owner of the Cleveland Browns from 1961-1995 and the Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2011. Modell won a title in both cities (Cleveland in 1964, Baltimore in 2000).
- Lee Remmel: A award-winning sportswriter and columnist for the Green Bay Press-Gazette for 29 years. He also serves as Packers director of public relations (from 1974-2004) and team historian (from 2004-07).
- Eddie Robinson: A legendary coach, Robinson is credited with sending dozens of players to the NFL as coach at the HBCU Grambling State, where compiled a 408-165-15 record.
- Art Rooney Jr.: A pivotal part of the Steelers' 1970s dynasty, Rooney worked with Hall of Fame scout Bill Nunn and others to assemble a roster that fielded 10 future Hall of Fame players that won four Super Bowls from 1974-79.
- Jerry Seeman: Seeman's 25-year-career in the NFL included time as a line judge, head linesman, referee and director of officiating.
- Seymour Siwoff: The former owner and president of Elias Sports Bureau, the NFL's official statisticians.
- Amy Trask: A current NFL analyst for CBS Sports, Trask served as the CEO of the Oakland Raiders from 1997-2013. Trask, who played a key role in the Raiders' most recent AFC title, has won numerous awards for her work across several platforms. A true pioneer, Trask was a key part of the first all-women's sports talk show, "We Need To Talk," which launched in 2014.
- Jim Tunney: An NFL official from 1960-1991, Tunney worked as a field judge from 1960-67 and a referee from 1968-1991. He was selected to officiate in Super Bowls XXIII and XXV and was an alternate in Super Bowl XIV.
- Doug Williams: A trailblazer, Williams helped defeat the stigma surrounding Black quarterbacks. He helped the Buccaneers shock everyone by reaching the 1979 NFC title game in his second season in the NFL. Eight years later, Williams won Super Bowl MVP while becoming the first Black starting quarterback to win the Super Bowl. Williams threw for then-Super Bowl records 340 yards and four touchdowns in Washington's 42-10 win over Denver. Washington's 35 points in the second quarter is still a Super Bowl record for points in a quarter.
- John Wooten: Wooten won a Super Bowl and three NFC titles as the director of pro scouting for the Dallas Cowboys from 1975-1991. In 1991, Wooten created player development programs for the NFL. He also served as the vice president/player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1992 and the assistant director, pro/college scouting for the Ravens until his retirement in 2002.