Diverse is the first word that comes to mind when looking at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's recent list of 25 contributors who have made the cut as semifinalists for enshrinement in 2025. The list, which was whittled down from 47, includes former and current executives, broadcasters, narrators and a Super Bowl MVP.

Here's a look at each contributor semifinalist. The list will again be reduced in the coming weeks before one finalist will be chosen for possible induction next summer in Canton, Ohio.