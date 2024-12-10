Less than three hours after Brandon Graham added fuel to the fire regarding the relationship between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles captain backtracked on those comments. Graham took back what he said to SportsRadio WIP earlier in the evening and said to ESPN that he will apologize to Hurts and Brown personally.

"I just assumed [about their friendship] and it made me out to look even worse because I had it all wrong and now people are going to run with that part," Graham said. "I really just want to win, man, and I want brothers to be able to just hash it out. I'm going to make sure I apologize to both of them."

Graham insinuated earlier Monday that Hurts and Brown weren't friends anymore, which is interesting given that Hurts is the godfather of Brown's daughter. Brown was frustrated over the Eagles' passing game after they defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but things may have been deeper than Hurts' struggles throwing the football.

"I don't know the whole story, but I know that 1 (Hurts) is trying. 11 (Brown) could be a little better with how he responds to things. They were friends, but things have changed," Graham said on SportsRadio WIP on Monday night. "And I understand that because life happens. But (on) the business side, we got to make sure we don't let the personal get in the way of the business.

"And that's what we need to do better."

What was the message Graham was trying to get out in the open? Was Graham trying to get Hurts and Brown to patch things up, whatever is going on?

"I wasn't trying to be divisive. I just didn't want us to use the media in a bad way," Graham said. "I can't do that either. If I've got something [to say], I've got to go to the people, too.

"I made a mistake and I assumed that it was something that it wasn't. I just want to win so bad that I don't just want to use the media when we need to talk about something and we can fix the problem ourselves. I didn't add to it in a good light so that's my bad."

Hurts and Brown will have their turn later this week to address the issues persisting between them. Perhaps it's not as big of a deal as Graham made it out to be, but it appears to be an issue that's spreading throughout the locker room.