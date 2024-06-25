This offseason, Saquon Barkley moved to a divisional rival when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. The former New York Giants running back signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with $26 million guaranteed, which is among the top deals in the league at his position.

The Eagles defense have gone from planning to stop Barkley twice a year, to having him on their side. Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham commented on how beneficial their newest running back can be for an offense.

"You just can't let him hit the hole, that's the biggest thing," Graham said of the former No. 2 overall pick, via the New York Post. "Once he hits the hole, he's a home-run hitter. I know for Saquon. He always was the guy you don't want to see with daylight."

Barkley, 27, was likely moving area codes, especially after the Giants paid quarterback Daniel Jones, but moving to a divisional opponent was something many did not see coming, including Eagles players. Graham empathizes with angry Giants fans, who despite seeing the writing on the wall, were probably not totally thrilled about the running back going elsewhere.

"It sucked for the Giants fans because that's like us losing our top guy," Graham said. "I understand business is business, but I know Saquon definitely is looking forward to this season. … We know that people are pissed about it. They hope that nothing comes of it. I know that's how mad some people are about it."

Barkley, who ran for 962 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season, leaves the Giants fifth on their all-time rushing list with 5,211 career yards on the ground.

While Giants fans are hoping Barkley won't run wild for their division rival, a run-heavy Philly offense and the extra motivation to come back strong for a new team means New Yorkers will not likely get their wish. Graham won't go so far as to give an exact guess on Barkley's impact in 2024, but did say he's very optimistic about the team, especially its offense.

"I guess you're going to have to find out," Graham said. "I don't want to predict nothing, but I know we do have a good squad and I'm expecting big things."

The Eagles narrowly missed the NFC East title last season, going 11-6 and struggling down the stretch. The Giants finished 6-11, missing the playoffs.