The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys don't play until Week 10, yet there is already some back and forth between two of the top defensive players on both teams.

Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons discussed C.J. Gardner-Johnson calling the New Orleans Saints' "pretenders" after Sunday's win on his "The Edge with Micah Parsons" podcast. The Eagles defense shut down the Saints, one week after New Orleans' high-powered offense throttled Dallas.

Parsons didn't have time for Gardner-Johnson's comments on the Saints and Derek Carr.

"I don't know who C.J. Gardner-Johnson thinks he is bro," Parsons said. "We've been dealing with this cat for a while. I think Derek Carr has validated himself way before C.J. has ever done -- in the most respectful way. Derek Carr was one the highest-paid quarterback, let's be real.

"Carr has always been a pretty damn good quarterback. ... I'm not targeting these guys ... but when you got a pretty much healthy roster against a damaged front, it kind of limits the things you can do.

"Any defense that's holding a team like the Eagles offense to 15 points is a pretty damn (good) team. C.J. must have an unrealistic ideal what a pretty damn (good) team looks like. ... If you're barely beating a team and the score is 15-12, I mean, it probably says a lot right there. It's not like you blew them out. That's kind of a mind-boggling statement to me."

Gardner-Johnson responded back on social media, nothing how many playoff victories his teams have been a part of compared to Parsons in his career.

Gardner-Johnson was very vocal after the Eagles beat the Saints on Sunday, after Philadelphia's defense had a rough week following a Week 2 late-game collapse against the Atlanta Falcons.

"We knew he [Carr] was gonna give us one all day," Gardner-Johnson said after Sunday's win. "We got the best defensive line, best secondary, best front seven in the league right now. And I'm popping it. I'm popping it because at the end of the day y'all said we was down and out last week. Now look at ya now."

This battle may escalate when the Eagles and Cowboys face off in Week 10, but Parsons has a podcast and Gardner-Johnson is active on social media. Things are going to be said.