Jalen Hurts will start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni announced Hurts has cleared concussion protocol, meaning Hurts will return at quarterback in the wild-card round against the Packers. Hurts was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice and was upgraded to a full participant Thursday, paving the way for the Eagles quarterback to suit up Sunday afternoon.

Hurts missed the last two games with a concussion, not playing since the first quarter of Week 16 against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles finished 2-0 in the two full games without Hurts, with Kenny Pickett wrapping up the NFC East and Tanner McKee starting in the season's final game.

Sirianni also announced wide receiver A.J. Brown is on track to play on Sunday after being listed on the team's injury report this week (rest/knee). Brown was listed as limited during Wednesday's practice and was a non-participant in Thursday's session.

The Eagles are expected to have Hurts and Brown on Sunday, an excellent development as the team looks to win a playoff game for the second time in four seasons under Sirianni.