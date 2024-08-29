James Bradberry made the Philadelphia Eagles' final roster this week. The embattled defensive back won't be taking the field anytime soon, however, as the former Pro Bowler suffered a significant lower-leg injury during Wednesday's practice, per NFL Media, and will be sidelined approximately six to eight weeks.

Although Bradberry's injury won't require surgery, it's likely to send him to injured reserve (IR), where he'd be required to miss at least four games. His six- to eight-week recovery timeline suggests he's already unlikely to suit up for the first month of the 2024 season, and possibly half of October.

It's a major blow to Bradberry's chances of restoring his place as a regular piece of the Eagles' secondary, just days after he was widely considered a candidate to be released during final roster cuts. The 31-year-old veteran had been practicing exclusively with the safeties and was set to serve as a top backup in that position group to open the 2024 season, one year after struggling as a starting outside cornerback.

Prior to his 2023 regression, Bradberry was arguably the Eagles' steadiest defensive back, logging three interceptions and 17 pass breakups as an All-Pro corner en route to the club's Super Bowl bid. That was his first season in Philadelphia following six years split between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.