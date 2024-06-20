Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, which has provided the Philadelphia Eagles' orthopedic doctors since 2004, has ended its relationship with the team, as Becker's Orthopedic Review reported this week.

Initiated by Rothman to avoid "future malpractice risk," the split comes more than a year after former Eagles captain Chris Maragos was awarded $43.5 million in a lawsuit alleging "medical negligence" by the practice.

Maragos, who was one of the Eagles' top special teams players from 2014-2017, reluctantly retired in 2019 after struggling to return from a serious knee injury suffered during Philadelphia's 2017 Super Bowl season. A 12-person jury ruled in his favor in February 2023, after Maragos alleged the doctors overseeing his surgery and rehab neglected to address a separate meniscus issue, and prematurely permitted exercises that further damaged his knee.

Renowned NFL-partnered surgeon Dr. James Bradley was specifically targeted in the civil suit, which saw several former Eagles, including Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles, testify on Maragos' behalf. Rothman was ruled liable for $15.8 million owed to Maragos.

The Philadelphia-based practice is appealing that verdict, as The Philadelphia Inquirer reported this month. In the meantime, it will no longer partner with the Eagles, though several of the institute's current surgeons remain listed on the team's official website.