Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season is drawing to a dynamic close, with a pair of NFC heavyweights going head to head under the lights of "Monday Night Football." It's the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field, where the Green Bay Packers are looking to exact revenge for the Birds' decisive playoff victory last winter.

The Eagles have actually reigned supreme in each of their last two high-stakes showdowns with Green Bay, first edging the Packers in a 34-29 shootout that opened the 2024 campaign in Brazil, then blanking the Packers in a 22-10 wild card rematch.

Can Jordan Love guide the Packers to victory this time around, with Micah Parsons, the Eagles' former division rival, leading the charge for Green Bay's pass rush? Or is Philly poised to win its third straight, fresh off extra rest during a bye week? The Eagles have been no stranger to underlying drama, such as the satisfaction of top wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in an occasionally erratic offense, but they figure to bring fireworks to the freezing temperatures of Green Bay for a must-see matchup.

Stay tuned here for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Packers live

Date: Monday, Nov. 10 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Nov. 10 | 8:15 p.m. ET Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin) TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

ABC, ESPN | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Packers -1.5, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

