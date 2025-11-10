Skip to Main Content
Eagles vs. Packers live updates: Can Jordan Love lead Green Bay to Monday night win over Philadelphia?

It's an NFC showdown on 'Monday Night Football' as Green Bay hosts Philadelphia with playoff implications on the line

By
1 min read

Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season is drawing to a dynamic close, with a pair of NFC heavyweights going head to head under the lights of "Monday Night Football." It's the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field, where the Green Bay Packers are looking to exact revenge for the Birds' decisive playoff victory last winter.

The Eagles have actually reigned supreme in each of their last two high-stakes showdowns with Green Bay, first edging the Packers in a 34-29 shootout that opened the 2024 campaign in Brazil, then blanking the Packers in a 22-10 wild card rematch.

Can Jordan Love guide the Packers to victory this time around, with Micah Parsons, the Eagles' former division rival, leading the charge for Green Bay's pass rush? Or is Philly poised to win its third straight, fresh off extra rest during a bye week? The Eagles have been no stranger to underlying drama, such as the satisfaction of top wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in an occasionally erratic offense, but they figure to bring fireworks to the freezing temperatures of Green Bay for a must-see matchup.

Stay tuned here for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Packers live 

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 10 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)
  • TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Packers -1.5, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Eagles' pass rush will have an all-new look on Monday night

As The Athletic's Zach Berman notes, the last time the Eagles took the field, their edge rushing rotation was led by overlooked veterans like Jalyx Hunt, Patrick Johnson and journeyman Joshua Uche. Against the Packers, the Birds will have a trio of new names joining that group: Jaelan Phillips, who was just acquired via trade from the Dolphins; Nolan Smith, who headlined the unit before suffering an injury earlier this season; and Brandon Graham, who was lured out of retirement ahead of the bye. Smith is probably the favorite to lead the charge once again, but remember Phillips has a history with Vic Fangio, so perhaps he'll be full go out of the gate.

Cody Benjamin
November 11, 2025, 12:34 AM
Nov. 10, 2025, 7:34 pm EST
 
Packers inactives: Rookie WR Matthew Golden out vs. Eagles

Green Bay's ever-shuffling wide receiver corps will be without Golden, the first-round rookie, as he recovers from a shoulder injury. That means Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson are due to serve as Jordan Love's top pass targets, with reserve pass catchers Dontayvion Wicks and Savion Williams both active despite entering the day questionable with injuries of their own. Another notable inactive for the Packers: kicker Lucas Havrisik, who's a perfect 10 for 10 on combined field goals and extra points this year but will miss a third straight game in favor of veteran Brandon McManus.

Cody Benjamin
November 11, 2025, 12:27 AM
Nov. 10, 2025, 7:27 pm EST
 
Inactives: Eagles missing Pro Bowl center vs. Packers

Jaire Alexander is the big name on the Eagles' inactives list; the former Packers All-Pro won't take on his former team tonight as he continues to settle into Philadelphia after arriving via trade with the Ravens during the team's bye week. But the most notable absence for the Birds belongs in the trenches, where starting center Cam Jurgens will sit out due to a knee injury, leaving reserve interior man Brett Toth as the fill-in anchor of the front.

Cody Benjamin
November 11, 2025, 12:07 AM
Nov. 10, 2025, 7:07 pm EST
 
Top prop bets: Expect Josh Jacobs to get a heavy workload vs. Eagles

From Will Brinson's forecast of Monday night's showdown, in which he suggests Jacobs will go over 16.5 carries:

The Packers absolutely believe in capping Jacobs' carries if they can. But it's also clear that when the lights are brightest, they're the most willing to give him the football.

He's topped 20+ carries only twice this year and both were in prime-time games, against Washington in Week 2 on a Thursday and then on Sunday night a few weeks later in Dallas. ... Emanuel Wilson will get a few carries sprinkled in, but I think in this massive NFC matchup with an extra day to rest and get ready, we'll see Green Bay lean on Jacobs more.

Cody Benjamin
November 10, 2025, 11:25 PM
Nov. 10, 2025, 6:25 pm EST
 
Expert picks: Why Packers can win (and cover) vs. Eagles

From our expert predictions piece featuring SportsLine simulation data:

Coming off a loss as 13.5-point favorites versus Carolina is sure to motivate Green Bay on Monday, and ... [the] Packers have won six straight home games on Mondays, with an average margin of victory of +13.6 points over this streak. Additionally, they have an 18-6 all-time record versus the Eagles at home, including winning the last Lambeau meeting in 2020.

Matt LaFleur has the best cover percentage (66%) by any head coach in prime time this century, going 23-12-1 against the spread. The 2025 Packers [also] boast top-eight rankings in total yards, passing offense and third-down offense while the defense is also carrying its weight. Green Bay shuts down the pass, allowing the fewest yards per attempt and fewest yards per completion, while Micah Parsons and co. rank in the top 10 in pressure rate. That pass rush could cause problems for an Eagles offense that ranks 28th in third-down conversion percentage.

Cody Benjamin
November 10, 2025, 11:15 PM
Nov. 10, 2025, 6:15 pm EST
 
Weather alert: Lambeau Field temperatures set to drop into 20s

Green Bay temperatures are currently registering just above freezing, but that will soon change: The Weather Channel is forecasting a dip below 30 around kickoff time, with temps set to reach the low 20s by the home stretch of the matchup. No snow on the radar, though, so cold air is set to be the biggest hurdle for both sides.

Cody Benjamin
November 10, 2025, 11:00 PM
Nov. 10, 2025, 6:00 pm EST
