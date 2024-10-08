The Philadelphia Eagles have released veteran linebacker Devin White, who signed a one-year deal this offseason. The former Pro Bowler never appeared in a regular-season game for the Eagles.

White was signed to give the Eagles a productive player and veteran presence in the middle of their defense. But those things never happened after White lost his position battle with Nakobe Dean. Younger linebackers and special teams contributors Ben VanSumeren and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. also kept him off the field during his brief time in Philadelphia.

Still just 26 years old, White will now look to make an impact somewhere else. By releasing him now, the Eagles have given White a chance to find a new home before teams start to ramp up trade talk ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline.

There should be a decent market for White, a 2021 Pro Bowler who played an integral role in the Buccaneers' championship season back in 2020. A former No. 5 overall pick, White was a productive tackler who was also capable of getting to quarterbacks and forcing turnovers in Tampa.

During the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season, White set career highs with 140 tackles and nine sacks while also forcing and recovering a fumble. Last year, he tallied a career-high two interceptions in what was ultimately his final year in Tampa Bay.

While White will look for his next opportunity, the Eagles will continue on without him.