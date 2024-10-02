Devin White is a healthy scratch through four games. The former first-round pick can't get on the field, nor can contribute much to the Eagles if he's not starting at linebacker.

There is a possibility White could get on the active roster, but two of the Eagles' youngest linebackers are keeping him off. Ben VanSumeren and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are two key special teams contributors for coordinator Michael Clay, and the reason why White can't even get on the field.

"They've been doing a tremendous job," Clay said on Tuesday. "Ben had two tackles last game on punt coverage. He is the heartbeat for us. And Trot, he's just getting better and better. Four games in, week one to week four, he's just getting better and better. He understands. He asks questions. So we're going to lean on those guys being linebackers to be the heartbeat of our special teams.

"Again, it takes not just two guys, it takes the whole teams in terms of the special teams aspect to build this and get us back on track after this bye week to start with a positive note."

VanSumeren is second on the Eagles with 79 special teams snaps and Trotter Jr. is seventh with 52. Both players are tied for the team lead with special teams tackles with two.

The heartbeat of the Eagles special teams unit, Clay continues to praise VanSumeren. The former undrafted linebacker has worked his way into a key role on the Eagles -- continuing to prove why Philadelphia is so high on him.

"It's hard to find a guy that can run like he can and is physical," Clay said. "When he had the opportunity to come in he jumped in. In the Dallas game here at home, put him in a new spot and did well there. Then being able to play a few more games, made his first tackle against Kansas City. It's that confidence factor that I can do it in the NFL.

"He's really taken this level. ... He is a student of the game. He always asks questions. 'What are we doing here? Why are we doing this?' It's always a pleasure when you have to a guy like that on your special teams unit."

There are only 48 sports available on game day, and VanSumeren and Trotter Jr. have played their way toward playing every week. Could White join that mix?

"That's a conversation that we have in the organization. What he feels comfortable with," Clay said. "Again, Devin has been in the league multiple years but hadn't had a lot of the special teams reps.

"For myself personally, I'll take anybody that wants to play special teams. I'm not saying he can't play or anything of that nature. It's just how it rolls here in the NFL at times. When push does come to shove and he wants to help out, I'm more than welcome."