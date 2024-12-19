PHILADELPHIA -- The only time Saquon Barkley played in the playoffs, he had an experience that sticks with him to this day.

The moment occurred in the NFC divisional round against the Philadelphia Eagles two years ago. During the third quarter of a four-score game, Barkley took an inside zone run from the New York Giants' 20-yard line and got to the second level for a 39-yard gain -- his longest run of the night.

The issue with the run? Barkley got caught by Eagles safety Marcus Epps, who tripped him up before he could take off for an 80-yard score. For anyone who has watched Barkley get to the second level, he doesn't get caught often.

"I got a lot of crap for it," Barkley said after being caught by Epps. "I talked to my PT (personal trainer) and the people that I work with and I vowed when that moment comes again -- how can I get ready for that?

"How can I finish the season off strong? Definitely, how can I get stronger for that moment?"

There's a reason why Barkley values his performance in the second half, which has been the catalyst toward his MVP run. Barkley has rushed for 1,091 rushing yards in the second half of games this season, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. His second-half rushing totals would be good enough for sixth in the NFL.

Since play-by-play data was first tracked in 1991, Jamal Anderson (1998) holds the record for second-half rushing yards with 1,133. Barry Sanders (1997) is second with 1,097. Barkley is just 43 yards away from passing Anderson for the all-time mark.

Getting stronger in the second half of games -- and the season -- is personal pride for Barkley. He wants to finish strong.

"Just stay consistent, listen to your body. Your body is gonna tell you exactly what you need," Barkley said. "The beauty of playing in 2024 is that you have so much data, so much science. You gotta continue to trust in that, trust in the trainers, trust in the strength and conditioning guys.

"Just listen and be coachable."

Another memory sticks with Barkley from his lone playoff appearance. He's never played in a home game in the playoffs, as the Giants were the No. 6 seed when they made their playoff run in 2022. Winning the NFC East and sealing that home playoff game -- the Eagles would clinch at least two home playoff games if they win Sunday, since they would earn the No. 2 seed -- is just as vital for Barkley as finishing games strong.

"There's a reason why it's not a myth about home-field advantage and it's not a myth about the energy and the vibe you have playing at home," Barkley said. "That's why you wanna secure that."