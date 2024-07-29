PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles haven't issued No. 9 since Nick Foles left at the conclusion of the 2018 season. Josh Sweat tried to get that number this offseason, but the number is still unavailable.

"I wore 9 in high school and wore 9 in college," Sweat said after Eagles training camp practice Monday. "But I can't get 9 now because it's retired."

Did Sweat hint the Eagles won't use No. 9 at all anymore? Again, the number hasn't been issued since Foles -- the only quarterback to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl title -- departed via free agency.

The Eagles have retired nine numbers in the franchise's 91 seasons: Donovan McNabb (5), Steve Van Buren (15), Brian Dawkins (20), Tom Brookshier (40), Pete Pihos (44), Chuck Bednarik (60), Al Wistert (70), Reggie White (92), and Jerome Brown (99).

Some numbers haven't been issued since a player left, the two main ones being Foles (9). LeSean McCoy (25). The No. 25 was once worn by Tommy McDonald, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and others prior to McCoy -- who is the Eagles' all-time leading rusher. The number is likely never going to be worn again.

As for No. 9? The Eagles are still putting it on hold after what Foles did for the franchise in leading them to their first Super Bowl title in the 2017 season. Foles completed 72.6% of his passes for 971 yards, six touchdowns, one interception, and a 115.7 passer rating in the postseason to lead Philadelphia to the Super Bowl title.

In Super Bowl LII, Foles took home MVP honors after going 28 of 43 for 373 yards, three touchdowns, and a 106.1 passer rating (also catching a touchdown pass from the "Philly Special"). He's the only quarterback to throw and catch a touchdown pass in the postseason. Foles still has the highest completion percentage in NFL playoff history (68.1%), slightly ahead of Patrick Mahomes (67.9%).

Why did Sweat seek out a new number to begin with? He previously had worn No. 75 and No. 94 with the Eagles (was drafted by the team in 2018).

"I just needed a change," Sweat said. "Just wanted to feel new."

Sweat admitted he chose No. 19 because it was available. He had another number in mind before he asked for No. 9, but that number was retired too.

"I wanted No. 15, but that thing was retired in like 1950," Sweat said with a laugh. "I mean, y'all need to go ahead and bring that back."

Whether Sweat is right about the No. 9 being "retired," it certainly hasn't been issued by the Eagles since Foles left. There's a statue of Foles inside Lincoln Financial Field for a reason.