The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 2 NFL schedule. Both teams were able to make impactful additions in the offseason. Philadelphia added running back Saquon Barkley, defensive end Bryce Huff, and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. On the other side, Atlanta signed quarterback Kirk Cousins, safety Justin Simmons, and receiver Darnell Mooney. Wide receiver AJ Brown (hamstring) is out for Philadelphia.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles odds vs. Falcons via the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before locking in any Falcons vs. Eagles picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Falcons vs. Eagles 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Eagles vs. Falcons betting:

Eagles vs. Falcons spread: Philadelphia -5.5

Eagles vs. Falcons over/under: 46 points

Eagles vs. Falcons money line: Eagles -248, Falcons +202

PHI: Eagles have hit the 1H Over in 14 of their last 21 games

ATL: Falcons have hit the 4Q Under in six of their last nine away games

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles' offense is one of the best units in the league. They have a plethora of pass-catchers who can create positive plays and move the chains. Receiver DeVonta Smith is a crafty route-runner. He is known as "Mr. Reliable" in Philly due to his secure hands and ability to step up in big moments. In Week 1, the Alabama product had seven catches for 84 yards. In his career with the Eagles, Smith has notched 247 receptions for 3,262 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns.

Tight-end Dallas Goedert is another safety blanket for the Eagles. Goedert uses his size to box out defenders, but also as an asset as a blocker. Through seven NFL seasons, the 29-year-old notched 311 catches for 3,620 receiving yards, and 22 touchdowns.

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta also features a variety of playmakers. Running back Bijan Robinson is an athletic and instinctive ball-carrier. He has strong vision to find the open hole while owning secure hands as a pass-catcher. In the season-opener against the Steelers, Robinson had 68 rushing yards and added five receptions for 43 yards.

Receiver Drake London can win from all three levels on the field and gives this offense a stable red-zone threat. Through two NFL seasons, the 23-year-old has registered 143 receptions (230 targets) for 1,786 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

How to make Falcons vs. Eagles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 54 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations.

