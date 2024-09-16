The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) will host the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) in a primetime battle on Monday Night Football to conclude the Week 2 NFL schedule. These teams had very different opening weeks. The Eagles started off the season with a 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil, while the Falcons struggled in Raheem Morris's debut as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat Atlanta, 18-10. Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is out with a hamstring injury.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles odds vs. Falcons via the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before locking in any Falcons vs. Eagles picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Falcons vs. Eagles 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Eagles vs. Falcons betting:

Eagles vs. Falcons spread: Philadelphia -5.5

Eagles vs. Falcons over/under: 46 points

Eagles vs. Falcons money line: Eagles -248, Falcons +201

PHI: Eagles have hit the 1H Over in 14 of their last 21 games

ATL: Falcons have hit the 4Q Under in six of their last nine away games

Eagles vs. Falcons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles started off the 2024 season with a big-time win. In the Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers, they compiled 410 total yards of offense with 5.5 yards per play. Philadelphia has plenty of weapons on the offensive side and found a balance last week in the voctory, racking up 266 passing yards and 144 rushing yards.

Last week, quarterback Jalen Hurts went 20 of 34 for 278 passing yards with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions. However, the biggest weapon was running back Saquon Barkley, who brings explosiveness and dual-threat ability to the offense. In the win over the Packers, he supplied 109 rushing yards, 23 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta also features a variety of playmakers. Running back Bijan Robinson is an athletic and instinctive ball-carrier. He has strong vision to find the open hole while owning secure hands as a pass-catcher. In the season-opener against the Steelers, Robinson had 68 rushing yards and added five receptions for 43 yards.

Receiver Drake London can win from all three levels on the field and gives this offense a stable red-zone threat. Through two NFL seasons, the 23-year-old has registered 143 receptions (230 targets) for 1,786 receiving yards and six touchdowns. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Falcons vs. Eagles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 54 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

So who wins Falcons vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Falcons vs. Eagles spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.