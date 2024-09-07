Eagles vs. Packers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch NFL game in Brazil

The start of the 2024 NFL season kicked off with a thriller in Kansas City. Now, the league is entering uncharted territory in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers are underway in the first international game to open a season at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, the first NFL game ever played in Brazil.

This is the first Friday game in September played since 1970 and the first time in an International Series game has been played in Week 1. The league couldn't have asked for a better matchup between Philadelphia and Green Bay, two playoff teams from last season that went in opposite directions. The Eagles lost six of seven to close the season after a 10-1 start, falling in the wild card round. The Packers were the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game and nearly advanced to the NFC Championship game, becoming the youngest team in NFL history to win a playoff game.

Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love, both members of the 2020 draft class, will face off for the first time. Saquon Barkley makes his highly anticipated debut for Philadelphia while Josh Jacobs will make his debut for Green Bay. There is a mutual respect for Barkley and Jacobs, two players franchise tagged last season that got new contracts with different teams in 2024.

The Eagles-Packers matchup is one of the most unpredictable of the season due to this being a season opener in Brazil. for updates and analysis on this game throughout the night, be sure to follow our live blog below.

Where to watch

Date: Fri., Sept. 6 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Arena Corinthians (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

TV: (NBC in local markets) | Stream: Peacock

Odds: Eagles -2.5, O/U 48.5