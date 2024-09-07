The Eagles will have a 4th-and-2 coming out of the 2-minute warning. They converted 4 of their last 5 third downs before that stop. Big play coming here.
Eagles vs. Packers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch NFL game in Brazil
Philadelphia and Green Bay are playing a Friday night game in Brazil
The start of the 2024 NFL season kicked off with a thriller in Kansas City. Now, the league is entering uncharted territory in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers are underway in the first international game to open a season at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, the first NFL game ever played in Brazil.
This is the first Friday game in September played since 1970 and the first time in an International Series game has been played in Week 1. The league couldn't have asked for a better matchup between Philadelphia and Green Bay, two playoff teams from last season that went in opposite directions. The Eagles lost six of seven to close the season after a 10-1 start, falling in the wild card round. The Packers were the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game and nearly advanced to the NFC Championship game, becoming the youngest team in NFL history to win a playoff game.
Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love, both members of the 2020 draft class, will face off for the first time. Saquon Barkley makes his highly anticipated debut for Philadelphia while Josh Jacobs will make his debut for Green Bay. There is a mutual respect for Barkley and Jacobs, two players franchise tagged last season that got new contracts with different teams in 2024.
The Eagles-Packers matchup is one of the most unpredictable of the season due to this being a season opener in Brazil. for updates and analysis on this game throughout the night, be sure to follow our live blog below.
Where to watch
Date: Fri., Sept. 6 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arena Corinthians (Sao Paulo, Brazil)
TV: (NBC in local markets) | Stream: Peacock
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Eagles -2.5, O/U 48.5
Oh man is this tackle attempt by CJGJ not good. Here's Jayden Reed's 70-yard TD.
Jayden Reed has 3 touches for 112 yards and 2 TD in the first half.
He's torching the Eagles defense. Reed just had a 70-yard TD catch on the run from Love. Man he's good.
Saquon Barkley with his 2nd TD of the first half. He has both Eagles TDs in the first half.
Barkley has 9 touches for 49 yards and 2 scores. Eagles up 14-13.
Jalen Hurts just beat the blitz.
20-yard pass to A.J. Brown after taking a massive hit.
Nice anticipation by Hurts there. First down Eagles.
Here's the Jayden Reed score. Major whiff by Nakobe Dean on that run.
Packers re-take the lead on a Jaylen Reed 33-yard touchdown run. What a weapon for that offense. Reed gets a block from Emmanuel Wilson, who was called up from the PS today, to set up that long run. Reed has 1 carries for 33 yards and Wilson has three carries for 37 yards.
Wicks is slipping. Jacobs slips at the end of a run. This field is just not ready for NFL football. The league can say all they want about international games and making the game safer, but this isn't ideal.
Saquon Barkley just scored his first TD with the Eagles. Barkley had a mismatch on a linebacker and catches an 18-yard touchdown.
Saquon Barkley had 4 touches for 33 yards that drive. 11-yard run and 18-yard TD were his highlight plays.
Eagles up 7-6.
The Eagles get the Packers to jump on a 4th-and-1 tush push. Didn't get it on 3rd down, but got the Packers to jump on 4th down.
That's the end of the first quarter. The Eagle settled in on offense a bit. 6 plays for 36 yards on this drive as they are in GB territory. This deficit could have been a lot worse. It's 6-0 after the two giveaways deep in their own territory.
DeVonta Smith with 2 catches for 17 yards to end the quarter.
Christian Watson slipped in the end zone or else the Packers would have scored a TD on third down. This field is just not good. They'll settle for a FG as the Packers scored 2 FG off the Eagles giveaways. It's 6-0, somehow.
The Eagles have -1 total yards so far in this game. The Packers have 51. They started at the Eagles 19 and Eagles 13 thanks to two giveaways. Somehow it's only 3-0 so far because Packers have 5 penalties for 40 yards.
The Eagles so far
-- 12 men on the field on defense
-- RB slips on turf on first play
-- QB throws late and for INT on 3rd play
-- Personal foul by DT after sack
-- QB and center have bad exchange that leads to a turnover on 6th offensive play
Jalen Hurts is credited with two giveaways in 6 offensive plays.
Cam Jurgens snapped that one early.
Doesn't matter either way. Eagles have 2 turnovers in their own territory.
This field is not good. Both teams can't run on it. Saquon Barkley slipped on his firts carry. Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs can't get traction. What a mess.
The Eagles so far
-- 12 men on the field on defense
-- RB slips on turf on first play
-- QB throws late and for INT on 3rd play
-- Personal foul by DT after sack
Not an ideal start.
Jalen Hurts already has his first giveaway on the year. All it took was 3 plays. He had 20 giveaways last year.
Xavier McKinney with his first INT in a Packers uniform. Late throw by Hurts.
Still one of the weirdest things I've ever seen in a football game. Offense never has 12 players on the field, yet alone both of them.
Play doesn't count. Have to have 11.
Quinyon Mitchell with an excellent job in coverage on that Jordan Love deep ball to Christian Watson on 3rd-and-6.
Packers tested Mitchell early. Mitchell was in position. He's a confident kid and it showed there. Bet there was some trash talking too.
The Eagles had Quinyon Mitchell on the outside on that play. He gets the tackle on Josh Jacobs. Expect a lot of the first-round rookie tonight. He'll be playing in the slot and on the outside. Eagles aren't taking him off the field.
Braden Mann is handling the kickoffs for the Eagles tonight. He was doing the kickoffs in the middle of camp. Eagles had an illegal formation on the kickoff by Kelee Ringo. Not an ideal start.
Let's see if 9 of 11 kickoffs go for a touchback tonight -- or more. If so, won't be surprised if Roger Goodell has a change by Week 2.
My player to watch tonight is Jalen Carter. Had a dominating camp and appears set to have an even better 2024. Carter was second in rookie of the year voting in 2023 and one of the Eagles best defensive players.
For those of you in the local markets, Philadelphia and Green bay -- the game is on NBC local affiliate. For the rest of you, the game is only on Peacock. This is the only Peacock exclusive game this year.
The Eagles have won 11 of last 13 games in Week 1, including each of the last 3. That's the most in the NFL and they have never lost an opener under Nick Sirianni.
Jordan Love since Week 11 of last year.
23 TD, 3 INT, 112.1 rating -- led the league in TD passes, TD-INT ratio, and passer rating.
Love was the best QB in the final stretch of the year last yera. He was rewarded with being the highest-paid QB in the NFL. Can he do that again in 2024?
Roger Goodell told Kaylee Hartung on Peacock he hopes to have 16 international games in a season in the future. There will be plenty of countries getting games.
Madrid is next year. Abu Dhabi and Sydney are under consideration.
Kind of knew Jordan Love was going to be good when he relieved Aaron Rodgers in Week 12 of the 2022 season against the Eagles. Love went 6 of 9 for 113 yards with one passing touchdown in the second half against Philly. Showed great poise that night.
Last time Jalen Hurts played the Packers?
Hurts was the first player to have 150+ Pass Yds, 150+ Rush Yds, and 2 Pass TD in a single game. Rushed for a career-high 157 yards.
Different defense and different system, but has success against key players on that unit.
-
1:55
Week 1 Best Bets: Wagering Approach For First NFL Sunday
-
2:00
Week 1 Best Bets: Top ATS Wager For Week 1
-
1:34
Week 1 Best Bets: Moneyline Sprinkle For Week 1
-
1:58
Week 1 Best Bets: Top Wager On A Total For Week 1
-
2:23
Week 1 Best Bets: Top Parlay For Week 1
-
2:27
Fantasy Game Previews: Packers vs. Eagles
-
1:04
Fantasy Game Previews: Jaguars at Dolphins
-
6:09
Fantasy Recap: Chiefs Defeat Ravens 27-20 After Overturned TD
-
1:31
Fantasy Game Previews: Texans at Colts
-
5:17
This Just In: Ja'Marr Chase Game-Time Decision For Week 1
-
1:33
Week 1: Packers vs. Eagles, O/U 49.5
-
2:16
Vic Fangio Looks To Turn Eagles Defense Around
-
2:27
Nick Sirianni Enters 2024 As Hot Seat Candidate
-
2:24
Josh Jacobs Only Healthy RB On 53-Man Roster
-
2:04
Highest Paid QB Jordan Love Ready To Take Next Step
-
3:55
Packers To Travel Nearly 2 Hours For Gameday Commute
-
1:09
Get More Presented By GEICO
-
1:28
Aaron Rodgers 'Expecting Greatness' In His Return To Action
-
1:41
How Jordan Love Elevates His Receivers