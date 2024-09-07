Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered what appeared to be a lower leg injury in the final seconds of Green Bay's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night.

Trailing 34-29 with no timeouts, Love was able to get the Packers to midfield with roughly 15 seconds to play in regulation. On the next play, however, the young signal-caller faced pressure in a collapsing pocket and lateraled the ball back to running back Josh Jacobs, who would then run out of bounds. Love remained down on the field in noticeable pain after the play. After getting checked out by the team's medical staff on the field, he hobbled to the sideline with assistance from trainers.

Malik Willis came in to relieve Love, but was unable to carry the baton en route to a comeback as Green Bay fell to the Eagles, 34-29. Love's night ended with him completing 17 of his 34 pass attempts for 260 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

"I don't know," said head coach Matt LaFleur when asked about Love's status.

Trainers had been working on Love's lower body throughout this international matchup as it appeared the quarterback had been dealing with some cramping issues. While he looked to be in some discomfort at various points of the night, he remained in the game prior to this injury.

The 25-year-old is entering his second season as the full-time starter for the Packers following the 2023 trade of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Last season, Love helped the franchise to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth where they advanced to the divisional round. Those efforts were enough to have the Green Bay brass ink him to a four-year, $220 million extension in July.