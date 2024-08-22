After staging games in Canada, Mexico, and throughout Europe, the NFL will head to South America for the first time for the 2024 NFL Brazil Game on Friday, September 6. It will feature the Green Bay Packers against the Philadelphia Eagles, as Brazilian fans will be treated to the likes of Jalen Hurts, Jordan Love, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown. The 2024 NFL in Brazil Game will take place during the country's winter season and Eagles vs. Packers marks the first Week 1 Friday game since 1970.

Kickoff from Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paolo is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are two-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points is 48.5. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Packers picks, make sure to check out the Week 1 NFL predictions and NFL in Brazil betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Eagles vs. Packers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Packers vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Packers spread: Eagles -2

Eagles vs. Packers over/under: 48.5 points

Eagles vs. Packers money line: Philadelphia -131, Green Bay +111

PHI: Eagles have won their last six matchups against NFC North opponents

GB: The over has hit in seven of the last nine Packers games

Why the Eagles can cover

After winning the NFC in 2022 and starting the season 10-1 in 2023, Philadelphia looked like the clear cream of the crop in the conference, but the wheels fell off late in the season. The Eagles lost five of six to end the regular season and were blown out by the Buccaneers in the NFL playoffs, failing to cover the spread in their last seven games. However, they made significant additions to address weaknesses on both sides of the ball.

Superstar running back Saquon Barkley was signed during free agency to take pressure off Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, the Eagles spent their first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft on defensive backs after ranking 31st in the NFL in pass defense. Philadelphia has typically started quickly, winning its last six games in September and going 4-1-1 against the spread during that span.

Why the Packers can cover

These teams ended last season going in divergent directions, as Philadelphia lost six of its last seven games, including a 23-point defeat in the Wild Card Round. Meanwhile, Green Bay won four of its last five games, upset the Cowboys in Dallas in the Wild Card Round and held a fourth-quarter lead over the 49ers before succumbing in the Divisional Round. The Packers were the NFL's youngest playoff team in 49 years, so there's still plenty of room for improvement.

Love had a passer rating over 100 in eight of his last 10 games, and while he'll face an Eagles defense with lots of new faces, it's hard to forget how porous Philly was on that side of the ball in 2023. It ranked in the bottom three of the NFL in points allowed, passing yards allowed, passing TDs allowed, third-down defense and redzone scoring. Also, a new defensive coordinator means it will take time for everything to come together for the Eagles, so they may be better on defense later in the season than early in it.

How to make Eagles vs. Packers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 55 points.

