The New England Patriots will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday in a standalone game to kick off Week 2 of the preseason. Both squads are coming off victories in Week 1 of the preseason. Last week, Philadelphia defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 16-13. Meanwhile, New England dominated the Carolina Panthers en route to a 17-3 win, giving hope to once-dominant franchise after it went 4-13 a year ago.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. New England is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Patriots odds. The over/under for total points scored is 35.5. Before making any Eagles vs. Patriots picks, be sure to check out what SportsLine's resident Eagles expert, Matt Severance, has to say.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005.

Now, he has set his sights on Eagles vs. Patriots and just locked in his picks and NFL preseason predictions. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Patriots:

Eagles vs. Patriots spread: New England -1.5

Eagles vs. Patriots Over/Under: 35.5 points

Eagles vs. Patriots moneyline: New England -140, Philadelphia +120

PHI: The Eagles were ranked eighth in the NFL in total offense (354.4) in 2023

NE: New England was seventh in total defense (301.6) last season

Why Eagles can cover

Philadelphia's starters are not expected to see any action in this matchup, which means plenty of playing time is in store for the backups. The Eagles are coming off a win in Week 1 of the preseason and the rushing attack got going. Philadelphia finished with 146 rushing yards and had five players log at least five carries and 20 rushing yards.

Running back Kendall Milton signed with the team as an undrafted free agent. He is an aggressive, downhill runner. Last week, he finished with a team-high 39 rushing yards with nine carries. Wide receiver John Ross is a veteran who will try to stick on the roster. Ross still has the speed to get blow past defenders. Against the Ravens, he had three catches for a team-high 25 receiving yards. Ross also had five targets.

Why Patriots can cover

Quarterback Bailey Zappe is fighting to stick onto the team and will see an extended number of snaps. Zappe has solid accuracy and will be playing with a high energy to make a positive impression on the staff. In the preseason opener, Zappe went 12-of-20 with 108 passing yards.

Running back Terrell Jennings is an elusive ball-carrier who led the way in Week 1 of the preseason. Jennings logged six carries for a team-best 38 rushing yards. Wide receiver JaQuae Jackson is another player fighting to find a way to land on the 53-man roster. Jackson reeled in his only target for a 38-yard touchdown in his last outing. Running back Kevin Harris has been with the Patriots for the last two seasons. Against the Panthers, the South Carolina product had eight carries for 22 yards and one touchdown.

How to make Eagles vs. Patriots picks

Severance has analyzed this matchup from every angle. He's leaning Under on the point total and has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

