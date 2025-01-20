Eagles vs. Rams score, takeaways: Saquon Barkley's historic playoff effort carries Philly to NFC Championship

PHILADELPHIA -- The snow pelted all over Lincoln Financial Field in the second half, a time when the Philadelphia Eagles defense rose to the occasion. Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith forced two fumbles in the snow that led to two fourth-quarter field goals as the Eagles outlasted the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 in the snow to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Carter had a huge third-down sack on Matthew Stafford in the final minute to set the Rams facing a 4th-and-11 from the Eagles 22, which led to a Stafford incompletion on the next play. Carter finished with two sacks on the day to pace an Eagles defense that had the Rams' number for the majority of the fourth quarter.

Both Carter and Smith's forced fumbles led to two Eagles field goals to give them a one-touchdown lead with the heavy elements coming down. Saquon Barkley provided the exclamation point with a 78-yard touchdown run -- his second touchdown run of 60+ yards on the day.

The Rams rallied with a touchdown after the Barkley run, a 4-yard pass from Matthew Stafford to Colby Parkinson to cut the deficit to 28-22. The Eagles went 3-and-out on the ensuring possession, giving the Rams and opportunity to steal a victory. Carter stopped the rams from making that happen.

Barkley finished with 205 yards rushing, tying Steve Van Buren for the most rushing yards in a playoff game in team history (Van Buren rushed for 196 yards against the Rams in the 1949 NFL Championship Game). The Eagles rushed for 286 yards -- a franchise postseason record -- and averaged 8.7 yards per carry in the win.

Why the Eagles won

Saquon Barkley guided the offense to 285 yards rushing -- 205 of which were of his own volition. Barkley had a 62-yard touchdown run and 78-yard touchdown run to set the Eagles up with double-digit leads they were able to hold on throughout the game. The Eagles averaged 8.4 yards per carry in the game, being able to run the ball before the snow came and during it.

Jalen Carter was the game changer on defense, finishing with two sacks and a forced fumble in the dominant performance. The forced fumble came in the first play of the fourth quarter with the Eagles clinging to a 16-15 lead, in which Isaiah Rodgers returned the fumble 40 yards to set up a field goal. The second sack was on Matthew Stafford on a third-and-2 with 1:14 left at the Eagles 13-yard line in a 28-22 game. Without that play, the Eagles don't go to the NFC Championship.

Why the Rams lost

Los Angeles put up a valiant effort to come back down 28-15 with 4:47 left, but the attempt fell just short despite Matthew Stafford throwing for 324 yards a two touchdowns. Two fumbles in the fourth quarter only led to six points, but the fumbles were crucial in the final score and how the team initially played in the snow that came down heavily in the second half.

Kyren Williams' fumble in a 16-15 game changed the course of the game for the Rams, as they needed a touchdown to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Matthew Stafford's fumble also led to three points, putting the Rams down a full touchdown before Saquon Barkley put Los Angeles in a two-score hole.

The Rams also had no answer for Barkley again, who had 205 yards rushing. Their defense was dominated in the run game.

Turning point

With the Eagles clinging to a 16-15 lead to start the fourth quarter and the snow coming down, Jalen Carter forced a Kyren Williams fumble that Isaiah Rodgers returned 40 yards to the Rams' 10-yard line. The Eagles only were able to get a field goal, but it was enough to give them a cushion that the Rams needed a touchdown in order to steal a win in Philadelphia.

Two fumbles in the fourth quarter doomed the Rams. Too many mistakes to mount a true comeback.

Play of the game

Jalen Carter sacked Matthew Stafford on a third-and-2 from the Eagles' 13-yard line with 1:14 left, right when the Rams were driving down the field looking to score the tying touchdown and win it with an extra point in the final minute.

Carter used a swim move to put pressure on the interior and get to Stafford, sacking him for a 9-yard loss and forcing a fourth-and-11 at the Eagles' 22. The Rams were in desperation more, as Stafford's pass went incomplete on the next play and the Eagles advanced.

If it wasn't for Carter, this game would have been significantly different.

Up next

The Eagles host the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game next Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, with the winner heading to Super Bowl LIX.