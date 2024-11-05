Former head coach Norv Turner is returning to the team he was with two decades ago. Turner is coming out of retirement and joining the Las Vegas Raiders offensive staff, the team announced Tuesday, Turner will serve as a senior adviser. Norv's son, Scott Turner, will be the new offensive coordinator, after Monday's firing of Luke Getsy. Joe Philbin has been named interim OL coach.

The Raiders went on a firing spree after their Week 9 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that put them at 2-7. They let go of Getsy, offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, meaning they had spots to fill for the remainder of the season.

Norv coached the Raiders in 2004 and 2005 during a long NFL career that spanned from 1985 to 2019 and included many stops. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, with both wins coming when he was the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys from 1991 to 1993. The 72-year-old has a 114–122–1 head coaching record in the regular season and has held positions from wide receivers coach, to offensive coordinator, to head coach, and others.

Scott is currently the team's pass game coordinator, a role he's held since 2023. Scott was Washington's offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022 before heading to Sin City. Scott has also served as a quarterbacks coach and offensive quality control coach on the Carolina Panthers, was a quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings and was a wide receivers coach for the Cleveland Browns.